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The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved an additional N130 billion for the ongoing rehabilitation of police training institutions across the country.

The council also endorsed two major development projects involving proposed World Bank financing of 850 million dollars.

The projects are aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness, climate resilience and early childhood development across the country.

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu, Chairman of the NEC Ad-Hoc Committee on Rehabilitation of Police Training Institutions, disclosed this while briefing newsmen.

Mbah briefed newsmen on the outcome of the 162nd NEC meeting, held virtually and chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

NAN recalls that NEC, on Dec. 3, 2025, approved N100 billion for rehabilitating training institutions for the police and other security agencies.

The additional N130 billion brings the total approved funding to N230 billion.

Mbah disclosed that rehabilitation work was ongoing at 13 locations nationwide, with about 30 per cent of the work completed.

He explained that the additional N130 billion would accelerate the rehabilitation, upgrade training facilities and strengthen the capacity of police institutions.

According to him, the intervention would enable the institutions to accommodate increased recruitment and training requirements.

The governor said the intervention would also support preparations for recruiting 50,000 police personnel.

“It will also improve the country’s security training infrastructure,” Mbah said.

On the economy, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, informed the council that Nigeria’s economic indicators had continued to improve.

He said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.43 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, compared with 4.23 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.

He disclosed that headline inflation declined for the fifth consecutive month to 14.06 per cent in October 2026, its lowest level since September 2020.

“External reserves stood at 54.87 billion dollars as of November 12, 2026,” he said.

The minister said Nigeria’s trade surplus increased from N10.2 trillion in the first half of 2025 to N20.1 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026.

“Net revenue distributed through the Federation Account Allocation Committee rose by 44 per cent, from N15.2 trillion in 2024 to N21.9 trillion in 2025,” he said.

Oyedele, however, observed that the improving economic indicators had yet to translate sufficiently into relief for households and businesses.

“This is particularly in the areas of food prices, electricity costs, access to affordable credit and employment,” he said.

He noted that food inflation remained elevated at 19.13 per cent in October, while high lending rates and energy costs continued to pressure businesses and household incomes.

Meanwhile, the council approved two memoranda presented through the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, headed by Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

Bagudu explained that the first concerned the proposed 350 million dollars Accelerating Resilience through Investment Systems and Engagement (ARISE-Nigeria) Project.

He said the six-year, World Bank-supported programme was designed to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to anticipate, prepare for and respond to floods, droughts, fires and other natural disasters.

The minister said the programme would improve emergency operations centres, early warning systems, weather monitoring and disaster response financing at federal and state levels.

“Between five and 10 states are expected to participate in the initial phase.

“Selection will be based on disaster risk exposure, institutional readiness and commitment to emergency preparedness,” he said.

The minister said the second memorandum concerned Nigeria’s State-Led Early Childhood Development Programme.

“It is designed to improve children’s access to healthcare, nutrition, early learning and protection services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Bagudu said the initiative was expected to receive support through a proposed 500 million dollars World Bank financing arrangement.

He added that the Global Financing Facility had indicated potential additional grant support of 30 million dollars.

“Under the programme, early childhood development hubs will connect primary healthcare facilities with childcare, preschool education and other essential social services.

“This will particularly benefit underserved communities,” he said.

Bagudu said state governors were expected to provide leadership in implementation, resource mobilisation and accountability.

On the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act, 2026, Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta said the council called for stronger collaboration between the commission and state governments.

Oborevwori said the collaboration would accelerate the registration of Nigerians and improve the integration of the National Identification Number into public services.

He urged state governments to fast-track identity registration and data capture to ensure that all Nigerians were covered by the national identity system.

On pension reforms, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa said the council urged state governors to formally adopt implementation timelines for the Contributory Pension Scheme.

He said governors were also advised to direct their administrative and finance teams to work with the National Pension Commission (PenCom) on the necessary arrangements