…Couriers on Nigeria-Niger-Libya-Europe Trip Excrete 634 Pellets in Custody

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Tuesday that its operatives have dismantled a transnational drug trafficking cartel that moves cocaine from Lagos through Kano and across the desert via the Republic of Niger and Libya to Europe.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement said, “As a result, eight members of the syndicate were arrested in well-coordinated intelligence-guided operations in Lagos and Kano.

“All eight suspects who were nabbed between Friday 30th and Saturday 31st October 2026 were drug mules who had swallowed cocaine pellets, excreting a total of 634 wraps weighing 13.795 kilograms over several days in custody.

Babafemi said, “The operation began on Friday, 30th October, when operatives of a Special Operations Unit of the Agency arrested the first suspect, 57-year-old Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian, at Nice Touch Hotel, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos.

“He later excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.650 kg.

“The next day, Saturday, 31st October, four more members of the cartel were stopped at the MM2 Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, as they prepared to board a flight to Kano.

“They are Jackson Ahamefule, 43, who excreted 90 wraps weighing 1.950 kg;

Nwafor Osita Emmanuel, 47, who excreted 85 wraps weighing 1.750kg; Marcel Nnabuike, 38, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.655kg; and Onyenwuba Ignatius, 44, who excreted 75 wraps weighing 1.650kg.

“The five mules arrested in Lagos excreted 399 wraps of cocaine weighing 8.655 kg in all.

Intelligence from the Lagos operation showed that other members of the cartel had already travelled to Kano, where NDLEA officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) were swiftly mobilised to intercept them at the arrival hall of the domestic terminal of the Kano airport.

As a result, three other members of the syndicate, namely Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, 48; Edezuno John Nwaorji, 45; and Chukwudi Chinaka, 31, were identified and arrested.

A body scan showed that all three had swallowed drugs, after which they were placed under excretion observation.

Over the following days, Ifechukwu excreted 85 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.853 kg; Nwaorji expelled 80 pellets weighing 1.752 kg, while Chinaka excreted 70 pellets with a total weight of 1.535 kg.

The suspects said they had planned to travel by road from Kano through the Republic of Niger to Libya, with Europe as the final destination for the drugs.

Commenting on the arrests, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), commended the officers of the SOU and the MAKIA Command of the Agency.

He praised them for their “intelligence-driven synergy, speed and professionalism, which ensured that not one of the eight mules slipped through our net between Lagos and Kano.”

“This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara.

“Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria.

“Whether they go by air, by road or through the desert, we will trace them, find them and bring them to justice,” Marwa said.

He appealed to young people not to sell their lives to drug barons.

“Swallowing wraps of cocaine is a death wish. One burst pellet can kill a mule before the journey ends. No amount of money is worth that risk,” he warned.