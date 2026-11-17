…Suspects excrete 634 cocaine pellets weighing 13.8kg

…Cartel planned smuggling route through Niger, Libya

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have dismantled a suspected transnational cocaine trafficking syndicate allegedly operating a smuggling route from Lagos through northern Nigeria and across the Sahara Desert into Europe, arresting eight suspected drug couriers in coordinated operations in Lagos and Kano.

The suspects were arrested between October 30 and 31, 2026, following intelligence-led operations, while a combined total of 634 wraps of cocaine weighing 13.795 kilogrammes were recovered after they excreted the drugs in custody.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), on Tuesday commended operatives of the agency’s commands for their collaboration and professionalism, saying their coordination prevented the suspects from escaping between Lagos and Kano.

“This cartel thought it had found a back door to Europe through our northern borders and the Sahara. Their arrests are a message to drug barons and their couriers that there is no safe route out of Nigeria. Whether they go by air, by road, or through the desert, we will trace them, find them, and bring them to justice,” Marwa said.

He cautioned young Nigerians against serving as drug couriers, warning that ingesting narcotics could have fatal consequences.

“Swallowing wraps of cocaine is a death wish. One burst pellet can kill a mule before the journey ends. No amount of money is worth that risk,” he added.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said the operation began on October 30 when operatives of the Special Operations Unit arrested a 57-year-old suspect, Okwudiba Ifeanyichukwu Damian, at a hotel in the Ago Palace area of Okota, Lagos.

Babafemi said Damian subsequently excreted 74 wraps of cocaine weighing 1.650 kilogrammes under observation.

He disclosed that on October 31, operatives intercepted four other suspects at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MM2, Lagos, as they prepared to board a flight to Kano.

The suspects were identified as Jackson Ahamefule, 43, who excreted 90 wraps weighing 1.950kg; Nwafor Osita Emmanuel, 47, with 85 wraps weighing 1.750kg; Marcel Nnabuike, 38, with 75 wraps weighing 1.655kg; and Onyenwuba Ignatius, 44, with 75 wraps weighing 1.650kg.

According to Babafemi, the five suspects arrested in Lagos excreted a combined 399 wraps of cocaine weighing 8.655 kilogrammes.

He said intelligence gathered from the arrests indicated that an advance team of the syndicate had already travelled to Kano.

NDLEA operatives stationed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, subsequently intercepted three other suspects at the arrival hall of the domestic terminal.

The suspects, identified as Chinweike Ephraim Ifechukwu, 48; Edezuno John Nwaorji, 45; and Chukwudi Chinaka, 31, reportedly tested positive for ingested substances during body scans and were placed under observation.

Babafemi said Ifechukwu excreted 85 pellets weighing 1.853kg; Nwaorji excreted 80 pellets weighing 1.752kg; while Chinaka expelled 70 pellets weighing 1.535kg.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed that they planned to travel by road from Kano across the border into Niger Republic, transit through Libya and eventually smuggle the cocaine into Europe.