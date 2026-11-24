Ejiofor

Social critic calls for revival of Akọ na Uche, urges independent thinking

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – A social critic, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has expressed concern over what he described as a gradual decline in critical thinking and independent reasoning among the Igbo, warning that the community is increasingly producing graduates who lack the ability to distinguish truth from falsehood.

Ejiofor, in a press statement titled, “Where is Akọ na Uche Ndigbo?”, attributed the development to what he described as the emergence of a generation of educated illiterates who, despite their academic qualifications, are increasingly vulnerable to misinformation, propaganda and political manipulation.

He recalled that his parents taught him the importance of discipline, respect for cultural values, sound judgment and the application of native intelligence, popularly known in Igbo as Akọ na Uche.

According to him, academic qualifications alone do not necessarily translate into wisdom or the ability to apply knowledge meaningfully to everyday realities.

“Today, we are witnessing an exponential proliferation of academic certificates and university graduates, accompanied, rather paradoxically, by an alarming decline in independent reasoning, critical judgment and native intelligence. We appear to be producing more graduates but fewer discerning minds,” he said.

Ejiofor described an educated illiterate as someone with academic qualifications but lacking the intellectual discipline to question information, examine arguments and distinguish facts from falsehood.

He expressed concern that some educated people in Igbo land allegedly embrace unverified information, promote propaganda and defend positions driven by political, emotional or ideological considerations rather than evidence.

The social critic also faulted what he described as the tendency of some people to use social media platforms to defend individuals and groups whose actions, according to him, have contributed to insecurity and suffering in their communities.

He said the development was particularly troubling because of the consequences of misinformation, propaganda and divisive narratives on families and communities.

“Our greatest misfortune is not necessarily the absence of education; it is the absence of the intellectual courage to think independently,” he said.

Ejiofor argued that societies could hardly make meaningful progress when their people confused blind loyalty with patriotism, propaganda with information and emotional attachment with wisdom.

He further expressed concern about the influence of social media narratives on young people, saying some had become so absorbed in online arguments that they were losing the patience to listen, learn and question information critically.

He urged the Igbo political and traditional leadership, as well as parents and educators, to take the issue seriously and promote intellectual development, independent reasoning and respect for truth.

Calling for a revival of the traditional Igbo value of Akọ na Uche, Ejiofor said academic qualifications must be complemented by sound judgment, moral courage, discernment and a commitment to truth.

“The rescue of Ala Igbo must begin with the rescue of the Igbo mind. We must teach our children that education without wisdom is an expensive ornament, intelligence without discernment is a dangerous liability, and knowledge without the courage to defend truth is little more than intellectual surrender,” he said.

He maintained that a community’s ability to recover from economic, social and political challenges depended largely on its people’s capacity to think independently, question prevailing narratives and make informed decisions.

Ejiofor therefore called on Ndigbo to recover their intellectual heritage and cultivate critical thinking, warning that failure to do so could undermine the collective future of the people.