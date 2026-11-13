NDC to Wike: Stop distracting Nigerians over Obi

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to stop distracting Nigerians with his criticism of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the rendition of the old national anthem at a town hall meeting in Lagos.

The party said Nigerians were more concerned about the state of the economy and the hardship it attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government than the controversy surrounding the national anthem.

The NDC was reacting to Wike’s criticism of Obi for allegedly failing to stand during the rendition of the current national anthem while rising for the old anthem at the party’s town hall meeting in Lagos.

Wike had described the action as evidence of lawlessness and an attempt to divide the country.

The minister spoke at a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, organised under the Rainbow Coalition to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party questioned Wike’s moral authority to lecture others on political tolerance and national unity.

Ikokwu said the minister should reflect on his own political activities before criticising Obi.

She said, “It is extraordinary that someone whose political conduct in and outside Rivers State has been widely associated with deep divisions, political upheaval and prolonged instability, can suddenly appoint himself the moral referee of Nigerian politics.

“His role in the political controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Rivers, his open political manoeuvring across party lines — PDP/APC — and the confusion his actions have generated make his latest sermon particularly difficult to take seriously.

“You cannot be an arsonist in your own backyard and turn up elsewhere preaching fire safety.

“Minister Wike has no moral authority to lecture others on political tolerance, unity or responsible leadership. He should put his own house in order before attempting to police the conduct of others.”

The NDC spokesperson further explained that the rendition of the old national anthem at the Lagos event was spontaneous and initiated by supporters, rather than being part of a planned programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the rendition of the old national anthem in Lagos was entirely impromptu, initiated by the people themselves. It was not scripted, orchestrated or planned by anyone.

“It was simply in the moment, as expressed by citizens, nothing more, nothing less. And if you watched another part of the video, they went on to sing the current national anthem,” she said.

Ikokwu urged Wike to shift attention from the anthem controversy to issues affecting Nigerians, particularly the economy and the rising cost of living.

“Minister Wike should stop distracting Nigerians from the gargantuan failures of the government he’s trying very hard to sell.

“We need to focus on the issues that matter to Nigerians in this election — the economy, and the crippling hardship inflicted by the APC government,” she added.