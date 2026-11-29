The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its Kwara Central senatorial candidate, AbdulRasheed Omoda, over alleged anti-party activities after he declared support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said Omoda’s decision to abandon his senatorial ambition and back AbdulRazaq prompted its disciplinary action, adding that it had begun moves to replace him ahead of the election.

The state secretary of the NDC, Eyitayo Adeogun, announced the expulsion on Sunday in Ilorin during a press briefing attended by the state chairman, Abdussalam Olanrewaju, and Ajikobi Ward Chairman, Taofeek Babanla.

Adeogun said the State Working Committee held an emergency meeting after learning that Omoda had publicly withdrawn from the race and declared support for the governor, who is also seeking the Kwara Central Senate seat.

He said the party had sought the national leadership’s approval before expelling the candidate, adding that the decision was taken in line with Article 19 of the NDC constitution.

“The national leadership responded in writing and authorised the State Working Committee to exercise the power of expulsion in these circumstances. The Committee acted on that direction,” Adeogun said.

He added that Omoda had not formally written to the party to relinquish his membership despite his public declaration, while the NDC would notify the Independent National Electoral Commission of his expulsion.

Adeogun said the party was already considering a replacement, disclosing that a former senior official of the Kwara State Government had expressed interest in contesting the senatorial seat on its platform.

He, however, said the process of selecting a new candidate would follow the party’s prescribed procedures.

Earlier, Babanla said Omoda was suspended by the ward on November 28 over alleged anti-party activities before the state chapter subsequently expelled him.

He said the ward leadership had summoned the candidate on three occasions to respond to the allegations but he failed to attend.

Meanwhile, the NDC announced that Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would visit Ilorin on Sunday for a town hall meeting with residents and party supporters.