By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy governorship candidate Moriam Tolani Animashaun says an NDC-led government in Lagos would provide free education and maternal healthcare, including delivery and emergency services.

Animashaun spoke at the Road to Election 2027 Lagos Deputy Governorship Debate on Nigeria Info FM on Friday, saying the party’s health and education programmes would be funded by increasing their share of the state budget from 15 to 20 per cent, without imposing additional taxes.

“First of all, to make it completely free for mothers and children up to age 60,” she said. “When we say completely, the hope is that they can actually not only the delivery, it’s if there’s any emergency to be able to get to the health, which is why the healthcare centre is really pivotal.”

Animashaun said the party planned to establish at least four primary healthcare centres in each of Lagos State’s 20 local government areas. “Ambulances and emergency referrals will all be part of each of those healthcare centres as well,” she said, adding that the facilities would help reduce pressure on general hospitals.

On education, she said the proposal would cover school fees, levies, books and at least one meal a day.

“When we’re talking about free, we will launch a totally free education, as in no paying for the books. You get two books free at the moment, in the public school. Now we will have a total, all the books will be given free. The fees will be totally free, no tax levy, and at least one meal a day,” she said.

Animashaun said the budget allocation for health and education would increase from 15 to 20 per cent “not through any extra levy or any extra taxes.”

The deputy governorship candidate, however said she was unsure of the state’s maternal death rate and did not want to provide a figure.

Other major contenders at the debate included ADC deputy governorship candidate Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi and SDP deputy candidate Evelyn Aderiyike Kayode.

The debate was hosted by Kofi Bartels and Ireti Bakare-Yusuf.