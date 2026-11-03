NDC names Ibezi, Umeh, Nwoye to Anambra campaign council

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, as coordinator of its Anambra State campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The campaign council also features Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central; Senator Tony Nwoye, representing Anambra North; and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, the party’s senatorial candidate for Anambra South.

Other members include Emeka Kissinger Osisi as State Director of Youth Mobilisation, Barr. Ogechukwu Ekweozor as Director of Women Mobilisation, DIG Celestine Okoye (rtd) as Director of Security and AIG Innocent Ndubueze Anene (rtd) as Director of Election Monitoring and Vote Protection.

The appointments were announced in a statement signed by the party’s State Director of Media and Publicity, Dr. Tony Onyima.

The statement also named Chief Egwuoba Okika Innocent as Deputy State Coordinator, former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikem Uzoezie, as State Chairman, and Barr. Paulinus Akabogu Izuchukwu as State Campaign Secretary.

Campaign coordinators for the three senatorial districts are Hon. Kingsley Nwafor for Anambra South, Hon. Chuka Ezenwunne for Anambra Central and Hon. Chigbo Enwezor for Anambra North.

All serving federal and state lawmakers elected on the party’s platform are also members of the campaign council.

The council will operate through various directorates covering media and publicity, finance, logistics, women and youth mobilisation, security, grassroots mobilisation, election monitoring and vote protection, new media, protocol, policy research and documentation, and special duties.

Onyima will serve as State Director of Media and Publicity, with Paschal Azubuike as his deputy, while Hon. Lady Azuka Enemuo and Mrs. Chika Ezeali will oversee finance as director and deputy director, respectively.

The council also has coordinators for the 21 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to extend the party’s campaign activities to the grassroots.

The NDC Anambra State Campaign Council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, November 4, in Awka.