By Steve Oko, Regional Editor, South East

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of double standards over the controversy surrounding the opposition’s ‘Rig and Die’ slogan, citing past election-related remarks by President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party, in a counter-attack on APC chieftain, Okoi Obono-Obla, who reportedly criticised the opposition over the slogan, argued that the ruling party lacked the moral authority to condemn such rhetoric without addressing similar provocative statements previously made by its leaders.

The NDC maintained that the slogan was a warning against electoral manipulation rather than a call for violence, insisting that its message was that votes must count and electoral fraud must not be tolerated.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Great Imo Jonathan, a member of The Big Tent – the umbrella body for all NDC support groups led by Professor Pat Utomi.

It cited Tinubu’s reported ‘rig and roast’ remark in 2014, as well as his 2022 campaign statement urging supporters to ‘grab it, snatch it and run with it’, arguing that the APC had historically deployed combative language during electoral contests.

The party also referenced Buhari’s past remarks concerning bloodshed if the 2011 electoral experience was repeated in 2015, and his 2019 warning against ballot box snatching, which included the phrase ‘snatch ballot boxes, pay with your lives’.

It questioned why such statements had not attracted the same condemnation now being directed at the opposition over ‘Rig and Die’.

The NDC further accused some APC officials and political figures of making threatening statements against opposition supporters in different parts of the country, citing alleged remarks involving firearms, violence and the suppression of political dissent.

Among those it referenced were alleged comments attributed to Edo APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe; Borno State Commissioner, Sainna Buba; Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; and Kuje Area Council Chairman, Samuel Shekwolo.

The party argued that political rhetoric should be judged consistently, regardless of whether it emanated from the ruling party or the opposition, warning that selective outrage could undermine efforts to promote peaceful elections.

Beyond the verbal exchanges, the NDC raised concerns over alleged attacks on its members and supporters in several states, including Delta, Edo, Benue, Enugu, Cross River and Kano, describing the incidents as a threat to opposition participation and democratic competition.

It specifically referenced the reported attack on the campaign team of former Deputy Senate President and NDC senatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Delta State, alleging that the incident exposed the vulnerability of opposition campaigners.

The party claimed that some of its members had been killed or assaulted in politically related attacks and questioned the adequacy of security measures for opposition activities, urging authorities to investigate the incidents and bring perpetrators to justice.

It also cited the reported resignation of a Delta State government aide, Tonia Gbemre, allegedly in protest over the killings and concerns about the treatment of opposition supporters.

The NDC insisted that its ‘Rig and Die’ slogan was directed at electoral fraud, not election officials or political opponents, arguing that the phrase meant that rigging must be resisted and the people’s mandate protected.

It challenged Obono-Obla and APC leaders to condemn alleged threats and attacks against opposition members with the same vigour they had deployed in criticising the opposition’s slogan.

The party maintained that Nigeria’s electoral climate required restraint from political actors, accountability for inflammatory statements and credible investigations into politically motivated violence, insisting that no party should be above scrutiny.

It reiterated its call for free, fair and transparent elections, declaring that the protection of voters’ choices was central to sustaining democracy.