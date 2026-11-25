Kwankwaso

By Hadiza Yusuf

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State has faulted Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over his allegation that he was pressured to facilitate discussions between the Presidency and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on a possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party described the allegation as contradictory and unfortunate, claiming that it contradicted the Kano State Government’s earlier position on alleged negotiations with the Presidency.

In a statement signed by its Chief Campaign Spokesperson, Hon. Hashimu Sulaiman Dungurawa, on Wednesday, the NDC said Yusuf’s recent interview with the BBC raised questions about his earlier comments on the matter.

Yusuf had reportedly alleged that he was persuaded and pressured to facilitate discussions on behalf of Kwankwaso with the Presidency over a possible move to the APC.

Reacting, the NDC recalled that the Kano State Government issued a statement on January 29, 2024, denying any deal, agreement or negotiation with the Presidency following the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election.

The party argued that the governor’s latest comments, coming about 34 months after the earlier statement, were inconsistent with the government’s position at the time.

“The Governor’s 360-degree turnaround on the same subject after just 34 months, accusing Senator Kwankwaso, is to say the least contradictory, repulsive and unfortunate,” the statement said.

The NDC further maintained that Yusuf’s decision to join the APC was a personal political choice and was not influenced by Kwankwaso.

It also expressed concern that the allegation could embarrass the Presidency and undermine public confidence in the country’s political and judicial institutions.

The party called on the Kano State Government to withdraw the allegation, particularly the part relating to Kwankwaso’s character.

It added that statements allegedly made for political advantage or to attract public sympathy would not address the challenges confronting the governor’s administration.

“Deliberate statements made to muddle things up for political gains and attract undue sympathy would not save an already sinking ship,” the party said.