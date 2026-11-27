By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed the withdrawal of support for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, by the OK Movement, describing the development as a belated political manoeuvre that would not affect the party’s growing national momentum.

The party said the decision by the support group was a reaction to an earlier directive by Obi and the party leadership against the formation of parallel campaign structures outside the party’s control.

The OK Movement, a political support platform associated with the NDC presidential ticket, had announced its withdrawal of support for the party and its candidates ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of the NDC National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, described the announcement as an attempt to undermine the growing momentum of the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

He alleged that the development bore the hallmarks of a sponsored distraction intended to create divisions, sow confusion and divert public attention from issues affecting Nigerians.

In a statement, Abdulkarim recalled that Obi had, during an interview on Arise Television, publicly disassociated himself from the formation of a parallel Presidential Campaign Council by a faction of the OK Movement led by Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu.

According to him, Obi had made it clear that he was neither involved in nor aware of the creation of the parallel campaign council.

He said the presidential candidate had also directed that all support groups, including the OK Movement, the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, should operate strictly as support structures for the party and its candidates rather than establish independent campaign councils.

The statement said: “The latest announcement by Hon. Ughulu is therefore a belated and self-serving reaction to a decision already taken and publicly communicated by the presidential candidate and the party.

“We view this statement as a calculated attempt to slow the growing momentum of the NDC presidential campaign and the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket.

“It bears the unmistakable hallmarks of a sponsored distraction, one designed by interests aligned with the ruling party to manufacture factions, sow confusion and divert public attention from the substantive issues confronting Nigerians.”

The campaign council wished Ughulu and his supporters well in their future political engagements, insisting that the authentic grassroots structures of the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya remained with the NDC and its presidential ticket.

It challenged Ughulu to demonstrate his claim to represent the movements, adding that the party recognised and worked with what it described as their legitimate leadership.

The NDC also insisted that the development would not distract its campaign from its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

According to the statement, the campaign is continuing with the uploading and verification of polling unit agents nationwide, grassroots mobilisation in markets and communities, town hall meetings and engagements with students and young people.

The party reiterated its readiness to accommodate support groups and individuals who share its vision of competence, integrity, equity and national renewal.

It added that it would not allow personal ambition or external interference to derail its political aspirations.