By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated its National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, on his birthday, crediting him with steering the party’s growth into a national political platform within a few months of its establishment.

In a birthday statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party praised Zuwoghe’s leadership, describing it as characterised by wisdom, maturity and political dexterity.

The NDC said his leadership had transformed the party into a national brand, which it described as one of the fastest-growing opposition parties in Africa.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) extends warm birthday wishes and heartfelt felicitations to our indefatigable National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe.

“In just a few months of its establishment, he has steered the ship of the NDC with wisdom, maturity, and uncommon political dexterity, transforming it into a national brand that is the envy of many — indeed, the biggest, strongest, and fastest-growing opposition party in Africa.”

The party further described the NDC as a “political Noah’s Ark” and a safe harbour for Nigerians seeking an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said: “He has made the NDC a political Noah’s Ark, a safe harbour for all patriots that will rescue Nigeria from the buccaneering government of the ruling and ruinous APC.”

The party wished the chairman long life, good health, greater wisdom, strength and prosperity, expressing hope that he would witness what it described as a new Nigeria under the NDC.

It concluded: “Happy Birthday, Mr. Chairman! Happy Birthday, our Leader! Happy Birthday, our Captain!”