By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed reports of a disagreement between the party’s leadership and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over alleged withholding of N6.5 billion in campaign funds.

The council described the reports as false and an attempt to create division between the party and its candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the council said Obi had neither complained about a shortage of campaign funds nor expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s handling of campaign financing.

Ikokwu said the relationship between the party and its presidential candidate remained cordial, with both sides focused on winning the election and offering Nigerians an alternative.

She argued that Obi’s campaign activities across the country demonstrated his commitment to the presidential contest, adding that the reports were intended to distract the party from its objectives.

The statement read in part: “The reports circulating in sections of the media suggesting a disagreement or quarrel between the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, over campaign funding are completely false and should be dismissed for what they are: a deliberate attempt to manufacture friction where none exists.

“Let me state categorically that Mr Peter Obi has not complained about a lack of campaign funds or expressed any dissatisfaction with the party over funding.

“His commitment to reaching Nigerians across the country is there for all to see, and he’s doing that superbly. The campaign so far is a resounding success.”

The council said the party’s leadership had responsibilities relating to the administration and management of its structures, adding that these should not be misconstrued as disagreements over campaign funding.

It urged party members and supporters to avoid distractions, particularly with the election approaching.

“Those attempting to engineer a needless quarrel should not mistake their wishful thinking for reality. We are united, focused and determined. Nigerians want a new direction, and nothing will distract us from taking that message to every corner of this country,” the statement added.

However, allegations have emerged from some members of the NDC National Campaign Council that the party’s national leadership had not released sufficient funds for key campaign activities, including grassroots mobilisation, billboard advertisements and the printing of campaign posters.

The members reportedly alleged that more than N6 billion was being held in a fixed account by the party’s national leadership while the campaign struggled to meet basic operational needs.

They further claimed that the money was raised from aspirants who joined the NDC alongside Obi, with about 75 per cent allegedly contributed by aspirants from the South-East.

The allegations have not been independently verified, while the campaign council has denied that Obi has expressed dissatisfaction with the party over funding.

The council maintained that the party remained united and committed to its presidential campaign.