NDC attack: NYCN warns Lagos youths against political thuggery

A victim of political thugs’ attack in Lagos on Thursday, November 12, 20206.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Lagos State Chapter, has warned youths against allowing themselves to be recruited or manipulated into political thuggery.

The youth organisation gave the warning following the attack on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during a town hall meeting in Lagos.

The council’s Chairman,Ibrahim Adigun, spoke with the interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos.

Adigun said no amount of financial inducement or promise of political patronage was worth the life, freedom or future of any young person.

He urged Lagos youths to recognise their importance as stakeholders in the democratic process and channel their energies towards peaceful political participation, civic responsibility and nation-building.

“No amount of financial inducement or promise of political patronage is worth a life, a criminal record or a future destroyed.

“As young people, we must recognise that we are stakeholders in the democratic process and we should channel our energy towards peaceful participation, civic responsibility and nation-building.

“For emphasis, the NYCN Lagos State Chapter maintains its unequivocal opposition to political thuggery, electoral violence and every form of intimidation,” he said.

Adigun said the council would continue to advocate peaceful political participation, responsible youth engagement and an electoral environment where every citizen could freely express their political choices without fear.

He described the attack on NDC supporters as a serious threat to democratic participation, peaceful political engagement and the safety of citizens.

According to him, political differences, no matter how deeply held, must never be settled through violence, intimidation or destruction of property.

He expressed sympathy with those injured or otherwise affected by the incident, particularly young people, and wished them a speedy and full recovery.

The NYCN chairman urged the relevant authorities to identify and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

He also appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to embrace civility and tolerance as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gathered momentum.

“Campaigns should be driven by ideas, policies, track records and credible alternatives capable of addressing the concerns of Nigerians, particularly young people,” he said.

Adigun called on security agencies, particularly the Lagos State Police Command, to strengthen security arrangements around political gatherings and other public events.

He urged the agencies to remain professional, impartial and proactive in identifying potential threats, preventing attacks and protecting lives and property, irrespective of political affiliations.

The chairman also reiterated the council’s commitment to opposing political thuggery, electoral violence and all forms of intimidation.

The attack reportedly occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday when suspected political thugs, armed with cutlasses, cudgels, stones and other dangerous weapons, invaded Classique Event Place, Oregun, where NDC supporters had gathered for a town hall meeting.

The meeting was organised ahead of the expected arrival of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, to engage party supporters and stakeholders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Accounts of some eyewitnesses indicated that the attackers stormed the venue as participants were preparing for the meeting, triggering pandemonium and forcing supporters and journalists to flee for safety.