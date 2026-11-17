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Says President Tinubu Presides oover Opaque N11,2 trillion Pipeline Security bill that

Doubles the Entire military budget while Starving of Armed Forces, Security continues to escalate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC has the alarm that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is presiding over what it termed, an opaque N11.2 trillion pipeline security expenditure, alleging that the amount exceeds Nigeria’s entire defence and security budget.

According to the party, the figure was contained in the audited financial disclosures of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which reportedly showed N11.2 trillion in “other receivables from the Federation” linked to energy security costs and what it described as unverified off-budget deductions.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Spokesperson, NDC National Campaign Council, Dr. Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, NDC explained that the amount is more than twice the N4.91 trillion allocated to all defence and security agencies in the 2025 budget and over three times the ₦3.10 trillion appropriated to the Ministry of Defence for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The NDC further expressed concern over inadequate funding for military equipment, claiming that 75.9 per cent of the 2026 core defence budget of N3.15 trillion was allocated to personnel, while only 14.7 per cent, representing N464 billion, was earmarked for capital weapons as it further alleged that only seven per cent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget was released, questioning the government’s commitment to adequately equipping the armed forces.

The NDC while calling for what it described as an immediate forensic audit of the ₦11.2 trillion NNPCL energy security balance to establish the amounts paid to private contractors and those arising from legacy deductions, also asked for full disclosure of funds released for military capital equipment and troop welfare in 2025 and 2026.

Ikokwu who questioned the reason for the expenditure at a time when insecurity, including kidnapping, killings and ransom payments, continues to threaten communities across the country, alleged that the huge pipeline security bill raised questions about transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, describing the expenditure as a possible political patronage fund disguised as energy security.

Ikokwu urged Nigerians to vote for the Peter Obi/ Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket to dismantle the criminal system in Nigeria, adding that the ticket believes that Nigeria must work for all, and not a few.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Council is deeply concerned about the audited financial disclosures from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which reveals an opaque balance sheet of ₦11.2 trillion in “other receivables from the Federation,” tied to energy security costs and unverified off-budget deductions.

“We note that this ₦11.2 trillion claim is more than double the entire ₦4.91 trillion budgeted for all defence and security agencies in 2025, and over triple the ₦3.10 trillion allocated directly to the Ministry of Defence for the Army, Navy, and Air Force combined.

“While insecurity continues to escalate across Nigeria, with citizens abducted, slaughtered on farmlands, and forced to pay crippling ransoms, this administration presides over books showing trillions tied to protecting oil conduits, even as our Armed Forces remain starved of modern weaponry.

“Strip away the accounting jargon, and this ₦11.2 trillion expenditure looks like nothing more than a massive political patronage slush fund disguised as “energy security.” Are patronage pay outs to political allies now worth more than Nigerian lives?

“Securing our pipelines is vital, yet modern energy producers protect assets at a fraction of this cost using fiber-optic sensors, surveillance drones, satellite radar, and transparent Host Community Trusts, while equipping their national military to respond rapidly. Instead of 21st-century technology and empowering our Armed Forces, where 75.9 percent of the 2026 core ₦3.15 trillion budget goes to personnel and only 14.7 percent (₦464 billion) to capital weapons, after just 7 percent of the 2025 Defence Capital Budget was released, this government chose opaque patronage.

“The Nigeria Democratic Congress demands the following: an immediate forensic audit of the ₦11.2 trillion NNPCL energy security balance, exposing every kobo paid to private contractors versus legacy deductions. Second: full disclosure of military releases for capital equipment and troop welfare across 2025 and 2026. Third: an end to off-budget deductions, ensuring all oil revenues enter the Federation Account for National Assembly appropriation.

“A government that prioritizes opaque political patronage over human life while insecurity continues to escalate has lost its moral legitimacy. The NDC urges Nigerians to vote for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket to dismantle the criminal system in Nigeria. The Obi/Kwankwaso ticket believes that Nigeria must work for all, and not a few.”