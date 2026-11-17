The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign Council has criticised the Federal Government over the cost of servicing the country’s debt, saying interest payments in the first half of 2026 exceeded the government’s total revenue for the period.

The council, in a statement issued on November 16 and signed by its spokesperson, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, said Nigeria spent N7.7 trillion on debt interest payments between January and June 2026, against total federal revenue of N6.2 trillion.

Citing the World Bank’s 2026 Nigeria Development Update, the council said the figures meant that debt interest payments amounted to 124.19 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue in the first half of the year.

It described the development as unsustainable, arguing that the rising cost of debt servicing was limiting funds available for infrastructure and other critical sectors.

According to the council, interest payments rose from N5.6 trillion in the first half of 2025 to N7.7 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026, representing 3.1 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

It further claimed that capital expenditure fell to N700 billion, representing 0.3 per cent of GDP, from one per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The council said the figures showed that the government was spending significantly more on servicing debt than on infrastructure and other capital projects.

It also faulted the administration of President Bola Tinubu over what it described as the failure of increased revenue collections to translate into improved living conditions for Nigerians.

The statement said federal revenue rose from N3.6 trillion to N6.2 trillion, but argued that the increase had not produced corresponding improvements in public services and infrastructure.

The council also referenced the question raised by the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the use of public funds following the removal of the fuel subsidy and increased borrowing.

It said: “Despite the removal of the fuel subsidy and the massive borrowing, where is our money?”

The NDC Campaign Council called for an immediate halt to what it described as reckless domestic borrowing, warning that excessive government borrowing could limit access to credit for private businesses.

It also demanded a comprehensive audit and restructuring plan for the country’s debt, with the aim of reducing debt-servicing costs to sustainable levels.

Other recommendations included reprioritising government spending towards capital projects and human development, as well as redirecting what it described as wasteful overheads to infrastructure, healthcare, education and productive sectors.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general election, the council said the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket would pursue what it described as a programme of productivity, fiscal discipline and sustainable economic growth.

It said the proposed approach would focus on ensuring that public resources were directed towards national development.