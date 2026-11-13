NCC introduces spectrum incentives to boost telecom investment

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced a new framework offering telecommunications operators incentives linked to their spectrum licences in exchange for increased investment in network infrastructure and improved service quality.

The initiative, known as the Incentive-Based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF), is designed to expand network coverage, increase capacity, improve broadband access and address persistent quality-of-service challenges across the country.

Announcing the framework on Thursday, the Commission said it was shifting from an approach that relied largely on revenue generated through spectrum licence fees to one that uses spectrum management as a tool for stimulating investment and delivering greater benefits to consumers.

The NCC said the initiative had become necessary as rising demand for internet services continued to put pressure on existing telecommunications infrastructure, requiring operators to invest more in network expansion and capacity.

According to Commission statistics, monthly data consumption in Nigeria increased from approximately 517,670 terabytes in January 2023 to 1.73 million terabytes in September 2026, representing more than a threefold increase in just over three years.

It noted that Nigeria remained largely dependent on mobile networks for internet access, making sustained investment in mobile telecommunications infrastructure critical to expanding connectivity.

The growing adoption of digital services, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and online businesses, is also expected to increase demand for data and place additional pressure on existing networks.

Although 4G coverage has expanded to slightly above 80 per cent of the population, the Commission said further investment was required to improve network capacity and extend broadband services to underserved communities.

The situation is more challenging with 5G technology, whose population coverage stood at approximately 13 per cent as of April 2026.

The NCC said accelerating 5G deployment would help meet growing demand for high-speed connectivity and more reliable digital services, but stressed that the ultimate objective was to translate infrastructure investment into tangible improvements in consumers’ experience.

Under IBSIF, telecommunications operators will be encouraged to commit additional resources to network expansion, wider population coverage, increased capacity and improved service quality.

In return, operators may receive appropriate incentives linked to their spectrum licences, with the benefits tied to measurable improvements in their networks.

The Commission explained that operators would not receive incentives merely for making investment promises. Their commitments would be assessed against specific targets, including the number of new network sites deployed, population coverage, additional network capacity and improvements in service quality.

To ensure compliance, the NCC plans to introduce monitoring and accountability mechanisms, including independent technical and financial assessments to verify whether operators have fulfilled their obligations.

The assessments may also incorporate crowdsourced network quality data, which provides information about subscribers’ actual internet experience across different locations.

According to the Commission, the approach would ensure that incentives translate into actual infrastructure development and measurable improvements in telecommunications services.

The framework is also expected to complement other government measures aimed at improving the investment climate in the telecommunications industry.

These include recent adjustments to telecom tariffs, improved foreign exchange conditions, fiscal reforms, Right-of-Way concessions by some state governments and the designation of telecommunications infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure.

The NCC said the measures were intended to address challenges facing operators, strengthen the financial health of the industry and encourage long-term investment.

On international best practices, the Commission cited Brazil’s experience, where investment and coverage obligations were incorporated into its 5G spectrum licensing process to encourage infrastructure development and extend services to more communities.

However, it stressed that Nigeria would not simply replicate Brazil’s model but would develop an approach reflecting the country’s economic conditions, telecommunications market and development priorities.

It said the framework would take into consideration local challenges, including infrastructure financing costs, poor connectivity in underserved communities and the affordability of telecommunications services.

The development of IBSIF has involved technical, economic, financial and legal assessments, alongside independent studies, international comparisons and economic modelling.

The Commission also consulted relevant government institutions to determine how spectrum-related incentives could attract additional investment without undermining the value of public resources or government revenue.

It said the framework was anchored on its statutory responsibilities under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, which empowers it to promote investment, ensure efficient spectrum management, encourage universal access and protect consumers.

The NCC further clarified that IBSIF would not be restricted to 5G technology or a particular spectrum band.

While expanding 5G coverage and broadband access remained immediate priorities, the framework was designed to support broader network development, including improved connectivity in underserved communities and opportunities for smaller and regional telecommunications operators.

The Commission said successful implementation could deliver significant benefits to subscribers, businesses and the wider economy.

For consumers, the anticipated gains include wider network coverage, faster internet speeds, reduced network congestion, more reliable connections and improved overall service quality.

Businesses are also expected to benefit from better connectivity, which could facilitate online transactions, digital services, business operations and access to wider markets.

The framework could create additional opportunities for companies involved in telecommunications infrastructure development, including tower companies, fibre providers, equipment suppliers and other infrastructure developers.

Beyond the telecommunications industry, improved broadband access could support economic activities in education, healthcare, agriculture, financial inclusion and government services.

The Commission noted that reliable internet connectivity was increasingly important for online learning, telemedicine, digital financial services and the delivery of public services.

It added that its economic modelling indicated that additional investment in broadband infrastructure could stimulate economic activities and generate significant long-term government revenue under the scenarios examined.

The NCC said discussions with industry stakeholders and other relevant parties were ongoing to refine the framework and agree on its implementation arrangements.

It emphasised that the process would be gradual and evidence-based, with appropriate safeguards to ensure operators fulfilled their investment commitments.

Ultimately, the Commission said IBSIF was intended to ensure that Nigeria derived greater value from its spectrum resources beyond revenue generated through licence fees, by using them to attract investment, expand broadband access and improve telecommunications services nationwide.