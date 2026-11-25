By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Monday, disclosed that it is designing an advisory to educate passengers on how to navigate the menace of begging and extortion at airports across the country.

NCAA, which lamented that the situation had become an embarrassment, said some passengers had missed flights after passing through screening because of the vindictive behaviour of personnel involved in the practice.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Mike Achimugu, made this known on X, formerly Twitter, following an incident in which he was allegedly harassed at one of the country’s airports on his return from Canada a few days ago.

He also urged airlines and service providers to develop systems that would enable them to identify personnel involved in the practice and have them removed from the airports.

He stated: “A student is travelling and has successfully passed through all screenings. Airline staff at the boarding gate verify their ticket and pass them through.

“The last bag check, and then the staff demand money from the student. The student says: ‘Sorry, I have no cash on me.’ This bag-check official replies: ‘I have an Opay account, you can send it there.’ The student puts a call across, seriously confused and afraid they would not be allowed through to the boarding gate because the official has delayed the bag check, keeping the passenger standing unnecessarily.

“This behaviour must stop. Begging is becoming institutionalised, and all airlines and service providers are advised to develop a system that allows them to identify these personnel and remove them from our airports.

“This menace has become too much. It is a bad image. It is harassment. It is inconvenient. This has nothing to do with poverty or salary; it is fast becoming a cultural trend and must be rejected.

“I get harassed on almost every trip. On my return from Canada a few days ago, it happened again. I told this personnel (a uniformed officer in this case): ‘I am the one passengers report you to when you do things like this. Who may I report you to when you do it to me? This is not a great look. You are wearing a uniform.’

“She looked at me, uncovered, and said: ‘Okay, do am as oyoyo (gift) for us na. You are a big man.’ I sighed and left.

“At the NCAA, we are designing an advisory to educate passengers on how to navigate this challenge. If this challenge were random, one could excuse it. But how can you defend something so rampant that it respects nobody, not even the image of the country we serve, or feels shame in the presence of strangers?

“This is embarrassing. Some passengers have actually missed flights after passing screening because of the vindictiveness of some of these horrible personnel. At the risk of sounding self-righteous, we will not allow this to fester beyond this point.

“We will engage the employers of these service providers and demand more from them! Enough, please.

“People travel for different reasons. Some travel for medical reasons. Some are running away from abusive partners and have barely enough to pay for a taxi on arrival at their destination. Others came in a hurry and had no cash on them. Some are struggling with infants while you harass them. For many others, their organisations purchased their tickets. They even had to borrow money for upkeep while abroad because their estacode had not been paid before their departure.

“These are the people you harass for money? Why won’t they lay curses on you? Do you think every traveller is financially comfortable? Even if they were, why not offer such professional service that they choose to tip you voluntarily?

“Why are we never focused on providing world-class service before reward? Why do we want to be given money for doing nothing? Why are you not afraid to offer a stranger your account details for such harassment? Are you not afraid of being sacked?

“Every time, it is ‘saner climes’. Is it only governments that are responsible for what you admire about them? Isn’t it a collective responsibility?

“Well, this must begin to change. Passengers are advised to report every single case of such harassment. This is not a campaign against people’s livelihoods. It is a battle for the soul and image of our country. The airport is the first impression that the world has of us. We will not lose that space. There is no argument that makes this menace okay.”