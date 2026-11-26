A day after the public presentation of his book – a science fiction – on March 22, 2025, Dotun Inuwa (not real name) stumbled on its pirated PDF version on WhatsApp. His heart skipped a beat. But a bigger shock awaited him. Two weeks later, while driving on the streets of Lagos, he saw someone hawking the hard copy of the same book. He was devastated. One year after, less than 150 of the initial 500 copies that rolled off the press had been sold, yet most people had read the book digitally.

Inuwa, who was yet to offset the full cost of his publishing adventure, swore ‘never again.’ He is done with writing books, a classical victim of intellectual property theft. Many Nigerian creatives are in the same loop.

So, when the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on November 2, 2026, issued a directive clarifying rules on the lawful acquisition, sub-licensing and retransmission of broadcast content and signals across Nigeria, it came as a soothing balm for many frayed nerves in the country’s creative ecosystem.

The directive frowns at automatic retransmission, insisting that receiving or intercepting another broadcaster’s signal does not grant a legal or commercial right to retransmit or redistribute that content. In other words, operators must obtain proper rights, permissions and regulatory authorisations beforehand.

The directive also seeks to ensure intellectual property enforcement by stating unequivocally that unauthorised interception, reception, or commercial redistribution of protected broadcast content constitutes an infringement of intellectual property rights and amounts to signal piracy. A qualified licensee seeking content from another operator, the directive further insists, must submit a written request specifying the content, proposed platform, intended use, and relevant licence. In other words, there should be no room for any ambiguity.

Besides, the NBC mandates operators holding sub-licensing rights to respond within a reasonable time with a reasoned decision even as it insists that access is not automatic and rights holders may decline based on existing contracts or the scope of rights acquired. In the event of disagreements over access, ownership, technical terms, or commercial arrangements, the directive says such disputes should primarily be resolved through documented negotiations, regulatory processes, or the courts.

Simply put, the directive clarifies the regulatory requirements guiding broadcasters, signal distributors and other operators involved in the acquisition and distribution of television content by reinforcing the overarching principle that access to a broadcast signal does not automatically confer the legal right to retransmit or commercially distribute the content carried on that signal.

Industry buffs are agreed that, followed religiously, the directive will play a significant role in sanitising the industry by protecting rights holders and market order as it affects broadcasters and pay-TV operators.

They are right. Non-adherence to these principles has become an existential threat. But the adverse consequences of piracy go beyond the broadcast industry because they affect the entire gamut of the creative industry and its value chain. That is why countries protect content rights for their broadcasting and creative industries in order to reward creators, attract investments and sustain economic and cultural growth.

In a May 18, 2021, article titled, “Unlocking potential of intellectual property rights to support the creative economy,” Isabelle Durant, the then Acting Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), said: “IP rights play an important role in supporting a thriving creative economy as they protect creativity and control the commercial exploitation of the products of scientific, technological and cultural creation. The ability to develop and use such products is indeed a key driver of economic growth and for international competition, especially for the production and trade of technology-intensive goods and services. Developing countries thus need to build capacity to develop and fully utilise the IP system to promote their creative industries.”

As a permanent intergovernmental body within the United Nations that helps developing countries participate fairly in the global economy, UNCTAD, established by the UN General Assembly in 1964, knows better.

The creative industry, which Ms. Durant said comprises a diverse set of knowledge-based economic activities, such as advertising, architecture, arts and crafts, design, fashion, film, video, photography, music, performing arts, publishing, research and development, software, and broadcasting, lies at the interface between human creativity, ideas, culture, IP, knowledge and technology. It is indubitably large. But more importantly, it is growing exponentially.

In fact, as at 2013, the cultural and creative industries contributed around 3% of global GDP and created employment opportunities for 29.5 million people. “Trade in creative services is harder to measure due to limited data available for developing countries. What we know is that it is growing fast owing to the expansion of the digital and sharing economies,” Durant further wrote.

But this growth, though real, is obviated by piracy and the lack of efficient royalty collection mechanisms. The consequence is that developing countries not only lose from low individual payments as a result of paltry taxable income, but domestic and foreign investments are also stymied. These are the ailments which the NBC directive intends to cure.

Exclusive rights let writers, musicians, filmmakers and broadcasters earn money from their work, thereby encouraging production and growth. Clear ownership helps studios, labels, and broadcasters recover high production costs and secure domestic and foreign funding. Legal protections stop unauthorised copying, retransmission, and streaming — including across cable, satellite, and online platforms – thus boosting GDP, jobs, and tax revenue. A thriving creative industry not only generates employment and taxable income while reducing losses from uncollected royalties, but also preserves culture and enhances global competitiveness.

But as laudable as the NBC directive is, none of these lofty goals will be achieved without the NCC stepping up to the plate by playing its statutory roles.

NBC has done its bit as spelt out in its Licensing Hub Service Charter with rules clear enough for any provider and content distributor that wants to play by the rules. For the outlaws, it behoves the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to protect original creative works alongside radio and television broadcast signals.

As the government agency responsible for all copyright matters in Nigeria, including administration, regulation, enforcement and prosecution, and armed with the Copyright Act 2022, the NCC has the statutory power to enforce the rights of creatives and local broadcasters so that they can earn revenue from live broadcasts, cable distribution, and digital streaming. To do this, the commission needs to be firmer on all sorts of piracy.

The significance of the NBC directive, which addressed the lawful acquisition, sub-licensing and retransmission of broadcast content and signals, and the urgent need for the NCC to ensure implementation cannot be over-emphasised.

The directive is unambiguous: The ability to receive another broadcaster’s signal is not tantamount to a legal or commercial right to redistribute its content. To be on the right side of the law, appropriate rights, permissions and regulatory authorisations must be obtained beforehand. Anything short of that constitutes an infringement of intellectual property rights – an illegality.

The broadcast industry is capital intensive. Aside from the huge cost expended on equipment procurement and staff salaries, a lot more is spent on content creation and exclusive rights to sporting events and documentaries.

Allowing others to criminally profiteer in the field while such investments, which are expected to grow, attract more investments, produce quality content and provide employment for skilled professionals, are hollowed out is the malaise which the NBC directive intends to cure. It behoves the NCC, the commission with the statutory authority to enforce the rules, to step up to the table and stop the haemorrhage in the industry.