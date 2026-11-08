Navy uncovers 68,175 litres of suspected stolen crude in Rivers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered approximately 68,175 litres of suspected stolen crude oil at illegal storage and refining sites in Ogbogolo Community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The discoveries were made during two separate operations conducted on October 24 and November 7, 2026, by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh under Operation Delta Sentinel.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the operations followed credible intelligence on illegal petroleum storage and refining activities within the Orashi Forest and adjoining areas.

According to him, the naval team, during the October 24 operation, discovered two crude oil storage sites containing four dugout pits, 29 sacks and a 25-litre keg, with an estimated 8,675 litres of suspected crude oil.

He said a subsequent operation on November 7 led to the discovery of two illegal refining sites comprising two large and 36 small dugout pits, alongside other storage facilities containing an estimated 59,500 litres of suspected stolen crude oil.

Folorunsho said the discovered petroleum products and associated items were handled in accordance with established procedures.

He explained that the operations underscored the Navy’s sustained intelligence-led efforts under Operation Delta Sentinel to dismantle illegal petroleum storage and refining infrastructure, disrupt crude oil theft networks and deny criminal elements access to the nation’s natural resources.

He added that the Navy would maintain operational pressure in identified areas of criminal activity to support the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.

The Navy, he said, remained committed to sustaining the operations in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to combat crude oil theft, disrupt illegal refining activities and protect the nation’s maritime and economic interests.