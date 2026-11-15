Navy uncovers 56,800 litres of stolen crude in Rivers

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has deactivated two illegal refining sites and uncovered approximately 56,800 litres of suspected stolen crude oil in Ogbogolo community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The operation, conducted on November 13, 2026, was carried out by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh, a unit under Operation Delta Sentinel, following credible intelligence on illegal refining activities in the Orashi Forest.

Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement, saying the operation uncovered two illegal refining sites containing one refining oven, 22 dugout pits and four sacks of suspected stolen crude oil.

According to him, the first site contained approximately 1,800 litres of crude oil, while the second held an estimated 55,000 litres.

He said the recovered products and associated items were subsequently handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

Folorunsho said the operation underscored the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to dismantling illegal refining infrastructure and disrupting networks involved in crude oil theft.

He added that the Navy would continue to deploy intelligence-driven operations to deny oil thieves access to the nation’s petroleum resources and protect critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The Navy, he said, remained committed to sustaining operational pressure on crude oil thieves and illegal refiners in support of national crude oil production, economic security and the protection of Nigeria’s maritime interests.