….CNS urges personnel to sustain discipline, readiness

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abass, has attributed operational successes recorded by the Nigerian Navy in 2026 against oil theft, maritime crimes and other security threats to the high physical standards and fitness of its personnel.

Abass said the successes recorded in Operation Delta Sentinel and other joint operations across the country underscored the importance of physical fitness, endurance and teamwork among naval personnel.

He spoke on Saturday while addressing officers and ratings during the Nigerian Navy’s Fourth Quarter Route March at the Naval Base, Abuja. He was represented by the Director of Project Implementation and Monitoring, Rear Admiral ML Dahiru.

The naval chief said personnel had disrupted illegal refining sites, recovered suspected stolen crude oil and denied criminal elements proceeds from their activities.

He added that naval personnel had also rescued kidnapped victims, protected critical maritime infrastructure, secured waterways and participated in ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations against violent extremist groups.

“Our operational successes this year, particularly in Operation Delta Sentinel and across joint theatres nationwide, demonstrate why physical standards matter.

“Behind each of these results are personnel who can sustain long hours on duty, remain alert as fatigue sets in and work together when the pressure is greatest,” he said.

Abass explained that the quarterly route march was designed to build collective endurance, improve the physical fitness of personnel and strengthen teamwork across naval commands and formations.

According to him, the exercise reinforces the standard that every officer and rating must remain physically fit and ready to respond whenever duty calls.

He said the exercise also supported his mission to build a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing effectively to joint military operations.

The CNS noted that physically fit personnel were better equipped to meet the demands of patrols, emergency responses and joint counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

Commending the dedication and resilience of the personnel, Abass urged them to sustain the discipline, vigilance and teamwork demonstrated during the exercise in their daily assignments.

“As the year draws to a close, I urge you to carry the same discipline, vigilance and teamwork you demonstrated today into every assignment. While the Route March is quarterly, readiness is a daily responsibility,” he said.

He charged officers and ratings to make physical fitness part of their daily routines and sustain regular physical training across all naval units to improve individual fitness and overall operational effectiveness.

“The standards we uphold in training are the standards we take into operations, so let us continue to hold ourselves to a level that reflects our core values of integrity, professionalism and teamwork,” he added.