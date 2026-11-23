By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has intercepted about 35,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and uncovered an illegal refining site containing an additional 54,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Rivers State.

The operation, conducted on November 22 by personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder around Okarki Creek and Okarki Community in Ahoada West Local Government Area, followed credible intelligence.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, said the naval personnel intercepted a wooden boat conveying about 150 sacks containing suspected stolen crude oil.

He said a subsequent operation in the adjoining area led to the discovery of an illegal refining site containing approximately 10 dugout pits, 180 sacks and a storage container holding an estimated 54,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO.

According to him, the combined volume of petroleum products recovered or identified during the operation was approximately 89,000 litres.

“The boat, its contents and the refining site, including the stored products, were handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures,” the statement said.

The Navy described the operation as part of its sustained campaign to disrupt the supply networks supporting crude oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

It said intercepting the suspected stolen crude oil and dismantling associated refining infrastructure would help deny oil thieves access to petroleum resources while addressing environmental degradation and revenue losses.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-driven operations to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure, support national crude oil production and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.

It added that operations would continue across the Niger Delta creeks to combat crude oil theft and illegal refining.