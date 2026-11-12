Navy dismantles illegal refineries, recovers 53,000 litres in Rivers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has dismantled two illegal refining sites and recovered 53,000 litres of suspected stolen petroleum products in Okarki community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The operation, conducted on November 11, 2026, was carried out by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder under Operation Delta Sentinel, following credible intelligence on illegal petroleum activities in the area.

The Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this on Thursday, saying the operation underscored the Navy’s determination to combat crude oil theft and illegal bunkering.

According to him, the two sites contained about eight dugout pits and storage containers holding an estimated 23,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and 30,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

He said the sites and recovered products were handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

Folorunsho, however, disclosed that no arrests were made because the suspected operators fled before the arrival of the naval team.

He said the operation reinforced the Navy’s sustained efforts to dismantle illegal refining infrastructure and disrupt networks involved in crude oil theft.

The naval spokesman recalled that NNS Pathfinder had conducted an earlier operation in the same general area on October 10, 2026, during which three illegal refining sites were discovered and deactivated.

He said the successive operations demonstrated the Navy’s resolve to deny economic saboteurs access to the nation’s petroleum resources.

Folorunsho reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations under Operation Delta Sentinel to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure, support national crude oil production and safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.