Records 21 reforms, 11 PPP projects worth ₦93bn

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — Nasarawa State has attracted more than $2.3 billion in investments over the past seven years following reforms and institutional development aimed at making the state more competitive and investor-friendly.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this at the 13th World Public Relations Forum 2026 in Abuja.

Abdullahi said the investments cut across agriculture, solid minerals, retail, commercial activities, manufacturing, agro-processing and education.

He added that the state also implemented 11 public-private partnership (PPP) projects valued at about ₦93 billion within the period.

According to him, the achievements were the outcome of seven years of reforms and deliberate institution-building under Governor Abdullahi Sule, rather than publicity campaigns or political slogans.

Recounting the beginning of the process, Abdullahi said he was invited into the Nasarawa State public service seven years ago, when Governor Sule appointed him as economic adviser.

He said the assignment was to develop the state’s investment profile and position it as an attractive destination for investors.

He thanked the organisers of the forum for recognising Governor Sule with an honour presented a few days earlier.

Abdullahi said one of the first lessons from the assignment was the need to establish the necessary structures before embarking on investment promotion.

“So we could not go out and invite people to come to Nasarawa State without building any framework around it. That is to say that you cannot communicate something that is not there. You cannot communicate something that hasn’t been built. So, we put our heads down and began to build,” he said.

He explained that the state’s vision, as contained in the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy, was to make it one of Nigeria’s most competitive states through improved and accelerated economic growth that would translate into better living conditions for residents.

Under the strategy, he said, the government implemented more than 21 reforms focused on improving the business environment and making the state attractive to investors.

He said the reforms were designed to guarantee a conducive business climate, competitive returns on investment and improved general welfare for residents.

According to him, the measures included the digitisation of revenue administration and improvements in the state’s fiscal and financial management framework.

Abdullahi said the reforms provided the foundation for the state to confidently promote its investment opportunities to local and international investors.

He noted that investors were attracted not by impressive speeches but by predictability, transparency, good returns and a government that honoured its commitments.

The investment agency chief said the experience offered important lessons to other state governments and public relations professionals, stressing that investment attraction should begin with building the necessary structures rather than merely branding a destination.

He also highlighted the importance of purpose in communication, saying communicators must be clear about the objectives they seek to achieve.

“Do I want to communicate to build or destroy? Once you have that conviction and a sense of purpose, it guides how you even communicate your message,” he said.

On reputation management, Abdullahi said credibility was essential to attracting and retaining investors, adding that reputation required deliberate efforts to establish and sustain.

“Your reputation is not just earned, you have to build it,” he said.

He identified courage and collaboration as other important ingredients for success, noting that people and institutions seeking meaningful progress must be willing to pursue new ideas and take bold decisions.

“There is no price tag for the best idea. Everywhere around the world, everyone who is succeeding has had to show a remarkable amount of zeal and courage,” he said.