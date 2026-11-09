Nasarawa APC protests alleged violence, SDP alleges bias

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

Members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State on Monday staged a protest in Lafia over alleged political violence, intimidation of party members and the disruption of the party’s presidential rally attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Addressing journalists and security officials during the demonstration, the state APC Chairman, Dr. Aliyu Bello, called for investigations into reported attacks on party supporters, including the alleged killing of a supporter in the Tudun Wada area of Lafia.

Bello expressed concern over what he described as the failure of law enforcement agencies to act on complaints previously submitted by the party.

He said the protest was organised to demand justice and adequate protection for party members, insisting that the APC remained committed to peaceful political activities.

“We came here to demand justice that a full-scale investigation be carried out and the perpetrators of these acts arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

The APC chairman also raised concerns about alleged threats and conduct by some opposition figures, calling on security agencies to ensure that all political actors operate within the law.

Responding on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Sule, the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, described the reported incidents as a matter of concern and criticised the security arrangements surrounding the disruption of the Vice-President’s rally.

Akabe said security agencies had been briefed ahead of Shettima’s visit and stressed that protecting lives and property remained their responsibility.

“It is unfortunate because the responsibility of security men is to protect lives and property. If you cannot protect individuals in your state, then a lot needs to be answered,” he said.

The deputy governor disclosed that the State Emergency Security Council had convened to consider measures to prevent further disturbances.

He assured the protesters that the state government would support efforts to ensure that anyone found culpable was dealt with in accordance with the law.

Speaking on behalf of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaya Ahmed reaffirmed the neutrality of security agencies and their commitment to investigating complaints.

“The IGP has made it clear that the police are neutral, and we keep on maintaining that neutrality,” Ahmed said.

He assured the protesters that petitions submitted by the APC would be forwarded to the incoming Commissioner of Police for investigation.

A representative of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Deputy Director of Administration, also acknowledged receipt of the party’s complaints and commended the protesters for conducting themselves peacefully without obstructing public roads.

However, the Nasarawa State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) criticised the demonstration, accusing the state government and the APC of using the protest to target opposition figures.

In a statement, the Director of Digital Media and Communications for the Muhammad Adamu Abubakar Campaign Council, High Chief Otaru Douglas, described the demonstration as an attempt to portray the opposition as responsible for the state’s security challenges.

The SDP said its governorship candidate and campaign council opposed what it described as a state-sponsored protest against opposition stakeholders.

“We have taken note of all the inciting and provocative rhetoric coming from the APC and its leadership through their white-garment cult-like movement, which is rather unfortunate and unpatriotic of the government and those involved in the protest,” the statement said.

The opposition party argued that the government should prioritise dialogue and conflict resolution rather than actions it said could heighten political tension.

It maintained that the government had a responsibility to provide a level playing field for all political parties, protect citizens and guarantee their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The SDP also warned that protests should not become instruments of political confrontation, urging the state government to engage opposition parties and allow security agencies to carry out their duties impartially.

The party further called on the government to avoid actions that could deepen political divisions, stressing that Nasarawa State needed peace, justice and constructive engagement among political stakeholders.

The exchange comes amid heightened political activities in Nasarawa State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with both parties expressing concerns over security and political conduct.