Nasarawa 2027: Nobody can intimidate us, SDP’s Adamu tells supporters

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Nasarawa State, Adamu Abdullahi, has vowed that his supporters will resist any attempt to intimidate them ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Adamu, a former Inspector-General of Police, alleged that some political actors were boasting about having an anointed candidate who would emerge governor regardless of the people’s choice, describing such claims as an indication of plans to manipulate the election.

He spoke in Hausa while addressing supporters during a political gathering in Doma Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

“Nobody can intimidate us. Nobody can scare us with the claim that they have an anointed candidate who must become governor, whether we like it or not,” he said.

Adamu argued that insisting on the emergence of a preferred candidate irrespective of the outcome of the election amounted to a threat to the democratic process.

“What that means, in essence, is that they want to rig the election. We will not allow that, and we will not accept it,” he added.

The SDP candidate urged his supporters to remain at their polling units after voting to ensure that their ballots were counted and the results properly recorded.

He warned that leaving polling stations immediately after voting could create room for electoral manipulation.

“Do not cast your vote and go home, because doing so could give them the opportunity to compromise and manipulate the election results,” he said.

Adamu also claimed that the SDP was gaining more support in the state, alleging that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including women, were leaving the party to join his political movement.

“Every day, their supporters keep leaving their party (APC) to join us in the SDP because the people have realised that they have nothing to offer the masses,” he said.

He assured the women who attended the gathering that his political movement would work with them to address issues affecting ordinary residents.

“By Allah’s grace, we will work together to deliver all the things we are supposed to do for the masses,” he added.

Describing the turnout in Doma as evidence of his growing support, Adamu said the people of the area were united behind his political ambition and urged them to remain committed to the movement.