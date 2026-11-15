Nasarawa 2027: Adamu unveils plans for security, jobs, roads, electricity

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has unveiled plans to improve security, agriculture, education, healthcare, infrastructure and employment if elected governor in 2027.

Adamu outlined his priorities in a five-minute campaign video, saying his experience as a police officer and former Inspector-General of Police had prepared him to serve the state.

He said he would bring the same commitment to protecting lives that guided his over three decades in the Nigeria Police Force to governing Nasarawa.

“For over three decades, I served Nigeria as a police officer and as your Inspector-General of Police. My duty was to protect lives. Today, I bring that same duty to Nasarawa State to serve as your governor,” he said.

The former police chief said he had travelled across the state’s local government areas and wards, where he observed challenges facing farmers, rural communities and public institutions.

He listed poor roads, inadequate hospital and school facilities, limited access to clean water and unreliable electricity among the problems requiring urgent attention.

Outlining his security plans, Adamu said an SDP administration would build security structures from the ward level to strengthen protection across communities.

On agriculture, he promised to provide farmers with tractors and other support, while prioritising the construction and maintenance of roads, particularly in rural areas.

“We will put tractors in the hands of our farmers, and this time we will not just promise roads; we will build them and maintain them, reaching the rural communities that have been left behind for too long,” he said.

Adamu also pledged to improve education through investment in teachers, modern classrooms and digital learning tools. He said his administration would work with communities at the ward level to improve academic performance.

On youth employment, the SDP candidate said existing skill acquisition centres would be linked to employers and start-up support to ensure that graduates could secure jobs or establish businesses.

“So, training turns into livelihood, not just a certificate,” he said.

He also promised to strengthen the state water board and expand existing water infrastructure to connect more homes and farms to reliable supplies.

Adamu promises to complete Farin-Ruwa dam

The former IGP identified the completion of the Farin-Ruwa dam in Wamba Local Government Area as a priority, lamenting that the project had remained unfinished for more than 20 years.

He said completing the dam would help generate electricity for homes, schools and industries across the state.

Adamu further promised to deploy digital technology to monitor government projects and public spending, saying the approach would promote transparency and accountability.

On solid minerals, he said Nasarawa’s deposits of lithium, tin, columbite, limestone and marble should translate into tangible benefits for residents.

He pledged to ensure that mining companies operating in the state created jobs for local youths, protected host communities and paid their statutory obligations transparently.

“Our lithium, our tin, our solid minerals will no longer simply leave Nasarawa State. They will build the state,” he said.

Adamu said his development agenda would be implemented ward by ward and local government by local government, urging residents to support his ambition to build what he described as a secure, prosperous and modern Nasarawa.