

‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA –The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has taken diabetes awareness and free medical screening to Dutse Alhaji in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, reaching about 150 residents in a community described as underserved.

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‎The outreach, organised by Zuma Deck, Galleon Bay Deck and Hopatcong Deck to mark World Diabetes Day, combined community sensitisation with diabetes and blood-pressure testing, referrals, and education on early detection and management of high or low blood sugar.

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‎The delegation began with a visit to the palace of the community’s paramount leader, HRH Alhaji Abubarkar Bako.

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‎Leading the medical team, Dr. Patrick Uju of NAS said the observance was established to draw attention to diabetes and the need for timely intervention.

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‎“World Diabetes Day was first observed by the United Nations in 2007 to raise awareness about prevention, early diagnosis, access to treatment and the need for governments to act on diabetes,” Uju said.

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‎The United Nations designated 14 November as World Diabetes Day in 2007, calling on member states and partners to promote awareness, prevention, treatment and care.

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‎Mr. MacDonald Ekemezie, Second Mate of Galleon Bay Deck, said the collaboration among the three decks was deliberate.

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‎“The event was organised by two onshore decks and one offshore deck of the National Association of Seadogs, and the partnership was for more coverage and more impact on the beneficiaries of the project,” Ekemezie said.

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‎Hassan Mohammed, First Mate of Zuma Deck, said NAS remained committed to medical interventions in communities with limited access to healthcare.

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‎“We are a non-profit advocacy and humanitarian organisation, and we intervene through medical outreaches and medical missions in underserved communities,” Mohammed said.

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‎Responding to questions on funding, he said the association’s projects depend on its members.

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‎“All over the world where our decks do community projects, whether humanitarian or advocacy, it relies on the contribution and generosity of its members,” Mohammed said.

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‎The outreach provided screening for about 150 villagers and referrals for those who required further medical attention.