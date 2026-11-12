NAPTIP seeks stronger action plan to tackle human trafficking

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has called for stronger inter-agency collaboration, improved accountability and sustainable funding to tackle human trafficking in Nigeria.

The call was made at the 3rd Policy Level Meeting on Human Trafficking in Nigeria, held on Wednesday in Abuja, under Component 3 of the Support to Migration Governance in Nigeria programme, funded by the European Union.

The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of the National Action Plan on Human Trafficking (2022–2026) and developing priorities for a new five-year plan covering 2027 to 2031.

Speaking at the meeting, NAPTIP Director-General, Binta L. Adamu Bello, said the expiration of the current plan in December 2026 provided an opportunity to assess achievements, address gaps and strengthen Nigeria’s response to trafficking.

She said Nigeria had recorded progress in prosecution, victim protection, public awareness, institutional coordination and data collection but warned that traffickers were increasingly exploiting technology, economic vulnerabilities, irregular migration and insecurity.

Bello said the meeting would review the 2026 United States Trafficking in Persons Report, consider Nigeria’s recommendations, approve the 2027 annual work plans and examine the proposed Trafficking in Persons and Violence Against Persons National Strategy.

She added that stakeholders would also agree on the roadmap and institutional responsibilities for developing the 2027–2031 National Action Plan.

In his keynote address, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, represented by the Acting Director, Citizenship Rights Department, Federal Ministry of Justice, Haliru Kabiru, said the next action plan must be evidence-based, inclusive and adequately funded.

Fagbemi, who described human trafficking as a serious violation of human dignity and human rights, said the 2026 US Trafficking in Persons Report, which retained Nigeria on Tier 2, should provide an opportunity for improved national coordination.

He said, “More importantly, it must clearly define institutional responsibilities, measurable outcomes, accountability mechanisms, and sustainable financing strategies.

“The assessment is not about NAPTIP but that of whole of government and whole of society, hence the actions that all of us as a people take to encourage human trafficking even out of ignorance counts.”

Also speaking, the UNODC Representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Ousmane Touré, represented by the Operations Manager, Williams Shiyin-Wu, called for clear institutional responsibilities, measurable targets and stronger national ownership in developing the next action plan.

He said the new framework must adopt gender-responsive and victim-centred approaches, particularly in addressing the vulnerabilities of women, children, persons with disabilities and other at-risk groups.

Toure said the 29th National Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum, held on Tuesday, provided an opportunity for stakeholders to review progress, while the policy meeting would translate their recommendations into strategic decisions and institutional commitments.

He reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to providing technical support to Nigeria’s anti-trafficking efforts and acknowledged the European Union’s support for the implementation of the outgoing National Action Plan.