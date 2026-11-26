Tunji-Ojo

By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has described Nigeria’s move to manufacture its own international passports as a significant step towards ending foreign dependence in the production of a document central to the country’s national identity.

The association said the establishment of the National Passport Manufacturing Centre (NPMC) would strengthen Nigeria’s sovereignty, while commending the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for spearheading the initiative.

NANS President, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, stated this in a press release issued on Thursday, in which he also praised the minister’s reforms in the passport system and the Ministry of Interior.

He described the centre as a historic achievement, noting that Nigeria had never manufactured its own international passports since gaining independence more than six decades ago.

“More than six decades after Nigeria gained independence, this is the first time Nigeria will dare to produce her own passport. Under Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as the Minister of Interior, Nigeria has taken ownership of a document that represents our identity as a sovereign nation for the first time in our nation’s history,” he said.

The students’ body said the initiative, which followed several reforms in the passport system, represented a milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen its national identity and improve public service delivery.

It described the groundbreaking ceremony for the centre as a “grand and laudable achievement”, adding that the development reflected the minister’s commitment to nation-building.

NANS also said Tunji-Ojo had changed perceptions about the Ministry of Interior, which it said was previously regarded by some as being largely preoccupied with the declaration of public holidays.

“BTO has tremendously changed the narrative of the Ministry of Interior. For a ministry that was largely perceived by many as a ministry whose activities revolved around the declaration of public holidays, his leadership has brought a new face to the ministry,” the statement said.

“Today, we have a working ministry delivering on its mandate beyond imagination. This is a remarkable shift that deserves recognition.”

The association said reforms introduced in the passport system had also eased the difficulties Nigerians previously encountered in obtaining and renewing international passports.

It noted that delays and bureaucratic bottlenecks had made the process difficult for many citizens, but said the minister had changed the situation within less than four years.

“For years, Nigerians have had to contend with unnecessary delays, bottlenecks and difficulties in obtaining or renewing their international passports.

“However, in less than four years, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has changed the status quo, and the process is now a seamless one,” it said.

NANS added that Nigerian students studying abroad had benefited from the reforms, particularly improvements in passport application and renewal processes, which it said had made it easier for them and other Nigerians living outside the country to obtain travel documents.

The association also commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Tunji-Ojo as Minister of Interior, describing the decision as recognition of the minister’s role in public service.

“We equally appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for identifying BTO as a round peg in a round hole. Truly, Mr President has shown once again that he is a talent hunter who goes for only the best,” the statement said.

The students’ body said it would continue to recognise policies and initiatives that improved the lives of Nigerians, expanded opportunities and strengthened the country’s sovereignty.

It described the minister as a “round peg in a round hole and a worthy public servant”, adding that his initiatives had added value to the lives of Nigerians.

“We commend Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for his foresight in putting in place the National Passport Manufacturing Centre (NPMC) after numerous reforms. We have never had it this good,” the statement added.