Namibia President declares Dangote’s $2.5bn energy investment a landmark for Africa’s industrial future

…Says project launch most memorable day of her presidency

…Unveils 600-million-litre tank farm, 1,700km regional pipeline

By Udeme Akpan

President of Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has described the $2.5 billion Dangote Namibia Tank Farm and Regional Pipeline Project as a landmark investment that will accelerate Africa’s industrialisation, enhance regional energy security and deepen economic integration across Southern Africa.



Speaking at the project’s official launch in Walvis Bay, the Namibian leader praised Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, for demonstrating confidence in Africa’s economic potential through transformative investments in energy infrastructure. She described the occasion as the most memorable day of her presidency.



“Today, is the most memorable day of my presidency,” she said, noting that the investment reflects the growing capacity of African entrepreneurs to drive the continent’s transformation.



The project comprises a proposed 600-million-litre petroleum storage facility and an approximately 1,700-kilometre regional pipeline network that will position Namibia as a strategic fuel distribution hub for Southern Africa.



The infrastructure is expected to improve fuel supply reliability, reduce transportation costs and support economic growth across the region.



President Nandi-Ndaitwah said the investment aligns with Namibia’s development priorities and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while creating opportunities for employment, skills transfer and industrial expansion.

Addressing the ceremony, Aliko Dangote said the investment forms part of the Group’s broader vision to build interconnected centres of production, storage and distribution across Africa.



He disclosed that the facility, located near Walvis Bay, will have storage capacity for 360 million litres of diesel and 240 million litres of petrol.



The pipeline network will connect Namibia to key markets in Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo. “We want to invest heavily so that landlocked countries can access petroleum products at cheaper prices,” Dangote said.



Dangote also announced that the Group has increased its Africa-wide investment ambition towards 2030 from $50 billion to $60 billion, signalling plans for further expansion across the continent.



“What we are launching today represents an investment of $2.5 billion, but Namibia deserves much more. We want to invest more and do more with your government,” he said.



Reaffirming his commitment to Africa’s development, Dangote said the continent possesses the resources, talent and markets needed to achieve sustainable industrialisation. “Africa must industrialise Africa,” he declared.

The Governor of Namibia’s Erongo Region, Dr Nathalia ǀGoagoses, also welcomed the investment, describing it as a strategic initiative that will strengthen Namibia’s role as a gateway for trade, investment and regional economic integration.

Dangote concluded by reaffirming the Group’s long-term commitment to Namibia and Southern Africa, pledging continued investment in infrastructure projects that promote growth, job creation and prosperity across the continent.