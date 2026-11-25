By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian singer, Brymo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to name the National Theatre after late veteran actor Pete Edochie instead of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, following the death of the Nollywood icon.

Brymo made the appeal in a video shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, where he paid tribute to Edochie and called on the President to reconsider the naming of the national cultural landmark.

“Dear President Tinubu, name the National Theatre after Pete Edochie, not Wole Soyinka, please,” the singer said.

He also celebrated the late actor, saying, “Cheers to one of the greatest men, Pete Edochie. May you live forever in our hearts, and on our screens.”

Edochie died at the age of 79, with his death announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. His passing has prompted tributes from political leaders, colleagues and members of the entertainment industry.

President Tinubu, in a tribute, described the late actor as one of Africa’s most recognisable thespians and a pioneer of Nigeria’s film industry. He also recalled Edochie’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart in the 1980s.

The President praised his performances in productions including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, saying his work helped project Nigeria’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences around the world.

Brymo’s appeal comes against the backdrop of the Federal Government’s decision to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Soyinka in 2024, as part of the celebration of the literary icon’s 90th birthday.

Tinubu announced that the facility would be known as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts. The renovated complex was formally commissioned under the new name on October 1, 2025, during Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebrations.

The President had described the renaming as an honour for Soyinka, whose contributions to literature, theatre and human rights advocacy have earned him international recognition, including the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature.