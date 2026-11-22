By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign across the state’s 27 local government areas ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Namadi launched the grassroots campaign on Saturday in Kazaure, following the completion of zonal rallies across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking at the event, the governor said the party had concluded its zonal campaigns and was now taking its mobilisation drive to all local government areas.

“We have successfully completed the zonal campaign across the three senatorial zones. Today, we have also launched the commencement of our campaign across the 27 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Namadi assured residents that the APC would conduct peaceful campaigns across the state, urging party supporters to maintain order and ensure a conducive atmosphere throughout the exercise.

He also highlighted the achievements of his administration in key sectors, including healthcare, education and agriculture, saying several development projects had been executed across the state.

The governor pledged to sustain the administration’s development initiatives and undertake additional projects if given another mandate in the 2027 general elections.