Naira would’ve been worthless, moved with wheelbarrow if we didn’t act – Tinubu

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso

President Bola Tinubu said that Naira would have been so worthless, it would be moved about by wheelbarrow if not for his economic policies that moved Nigeria away from the brink of financial collapse.

Read Also: Tinubu to Nigerians: ‘I promise better future’

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, said this during his visit to Akwa Ibom State, where he urged voters to support his administration and Governor Umo Eno.

He described the January 16, 2027 election as consequential, saying it would determine the country’s direction.

Defending his economic policies, Tinubu said his administration had moved Nigeria away from the brink of financial collapse.

According to him, “This coming election, on January 16th is a consequential election. It will define the direction of this country.

“When I took over, 27 governors out of 36 of this country were unable to pay salary, not to talk of pension, and gratuity. Today, I can say that we are out of that tunnel.

“And I can beat my chest to say we are out of the despair, the dark tunnel of uncertainty and the calamity of a possible bankruptcy.

“By now if we didn’t take over, if we didn’t do what we did, we will be using the wheelbarrows to move our naira about because it will have become valueless.”

On young voters

The President urged the electorate, particularly young people, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs. He described it as their most potent instrument for determining the country’s political future.

At a reception held in his honour at Ibom Palm Resort, Tinubu praised Eno. He described the resort as evidence of purposeful leadership and the possibility of reclaiming environmentally degraded land for productive use.

“We are standing on a resort to the glory of God. It is a product of 73 acres of land of gully erosion, reclaimed, surrounded with a good, romantic, artificial lake, demonstrating a serious vision that is achievable when honest people are working for their homes,” he said.

Vanguard News