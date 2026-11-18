The naira depreciated to N1,470 per dollar at the parallel foreign exchange market on Wednesday, its weakest performance since January 28.

The latest rate represented a N25, or 1.73 per cent, decline from the N1,445 per dollar quoted on Tuesday.

Currency traders, popularly known as Bureau De Change operators, in Lagos quoted the buying rate at N1,450 per dollar and the selling rate at N1,470.

The local currency had traded at N1,430 per dollar on Monday, compared with N1,390 on November 13, representing a depreciation of N40, or 2.88 per cent.

At the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), the official window, the naira also weakened to N1,363.23 per dollar.

Data from the NFEM showed that the currency depreciated by N7.43, or 0.55 per cent, from the N1,355.80 per dollar recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $43.64 billion as of November 14, compared with $45.56 billion recorded on January 2.

The figures, obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), indicated a decline of $1.92 billion, or 4.21 per cent, in the country’s external reserves since the beginning of the year.

In a related development, the CBN and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen foreign exchange inflows, energy financing and macroeconomic stability.