By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The naira appreciated by N10 against the dollar in the parallel market on Friday, exchanging at N1,445 per dollar, compared with N1,455 on Thursday.

Similarly, the naira strengthened in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), appreciating to N1,376 per dollar from N1,378 per dollar recorded on Thursday.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the indicative exchange rate in the official market improved by N2 to N1,376 per dollar from N1,378.

Consequently, the gap between the parallel and official market exchange rates narrowed to N69 per dollar from N77 recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the value of interbank turnover in the NFEM fell by 54.5 per cent to $106.9 million from $235.04 million recorded on Thursday.