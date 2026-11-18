By Rosemary Iwunze

Following the conclusion of the recapitalisation exercise in the insurance sector, any company seeking new licence or renewal of licence must submit Politically Exposed Person (PEP) management procedures to the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM.

The directive, according to NAICOM, is part of efforts to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) controls within the insurance sector.

The directive is contained in a circular addressed to all Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of insurance institutions and potential applicants for insurance licence yesterday, titled: “AML/CFT/CPF Addendum to the Guidelines on Licensing and Renewal of Insurance Institutions’ Licences in Nigeria.”

The circular stated: “In furtherance of the Commission’s commitment to strengthening Anti-Money Laundering, Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) controls within the insurance sector, the Commission hereby prescribes AML/CFT/CPF requirements as part of the licensing, renewal and other approval processes relating to regulated entities.

“An insurance institution shall submit to the Commission the following general AML/CFT/CPF Requirements which are applicable to all applicants for licence: an Enterprise-wide AML/CFT/CPF Programme approved by the Board or Promoters containing, at a minimum: Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Procedures; Beneficial Ownership Procedures; Politically Exposed Person (PEP) Management Procedures; Sanctions Screening Procedures; Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR), Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) and Foreign Transaction Reporting (FTR) Procedures, where applicable; AML/CFT/CPF Training Programme; Independent AML/CFT/CPF Compliance Review Programme; ML/TF/PF Risk Assessment Policy for Technology, Products, Services, Delivery Channels and Non-Face to Face Transactions; Procedures for the Implementation of Targeted Financial Sanctions relating to Terrorism Financing and Proliferation Financing; and Record Keeping Procedures.”

In terms of Ownership, Control and Fit-And-Proper Documentation, NAICOM directed companies to disclose: Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs); Ownership and Control Structure; Details of Nominee Arrangements, where applicable; Completed Beneficial Ownership Declaration Form; Completed Politically Exposed Person (PEP) Declaration Form; Curriculum Vitae of Persons with Significant Control (PSCs) and Beneficial Owners; Evidence of screening of significant shareholders, beneficial owners, directors and principal officers against: Criminal databases; PEP databases; Sanctions lists; Terrorism lists; Relevant watchlists; and Adverse media sources; Evidence of Source of Capital; Evidence of Source of Funds; and Evidence of Source of Wealth of promoters or investors.”