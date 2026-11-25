NAICOM

By Rosemary Iwunze

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has entered into a partnership with the Federal Fire Service (FFS), to implement the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, particularly in the areas of compulsory insurance enforcement, public building safety, as well as policyholder protection.

The partnership culminated into the inauguration of a Technical Committee to drive the implementation of key provisions of the NIIRA 2025.

The high-level meeting brought together senior officials of NAICOM, led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin; the Federal Fire Service, led by the Comptroller-General, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode; and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), represented by its Chairman, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu.

Omosehin described the engagement as a critical step towards translating the provisions of the newly enacted insurance law into practical measures that will deliver tangible benefits to Nigerians.

He highlighted the significance of Section 76 of NIIRA 2025, which makes it mandatory for every public building to be insured against risks including collapse, fire, earthquake, storms, floods and any other hazards that may be prescribed by the Commission from time to time.

According to him, the provision represents a major policy intervention aimed at safeguarding lives, protecting property and ensuring that owners and occupiers of public buildings adequately manage the risks associated with their premises.

A key area of the partnership was the establishment of the Fire Services Maintenance Fund, as one of the provisions under NIIRA 2025.

The Act mandates insurers underwriting public building insurance policies to remit 0.25 per cent of net premiums received on such policies every quarter into the Fund.

The Fund, which will be established, administered and disbursed by NAICOM, is designed to support firefighting institutions nationwide through the provision of grants, equipment and other operational resources.

Omosehin noted that the provision presents a unique opportunity to strengthen the operational capacity of fire service institutions across the country, enhance emergency response capabilities and promote a more coordinated approach to fire prevention and disaster management.

In his response, the Comptroller-General of the Federal Fire Service reaffirmed the Service’s readiness to work closely with NAICOM and the insurance industry on enforcement, public sensitisation and implementation of the Act. He identified critical operational needs such as firefighting equipment, training, utility vehicles and fire trucks as areas where the proposed Fund could provide meaningful support.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association reiterated the industry’s commitment to supporting the initiative. She pledged the cooperation of insurance operators in public enlightenment campaigns, implementation efforts and initiatives aimed at improving the reach and uptake of fire and public building insurance across the country.

She further stressed the importance of coordinated enforcement at both federal and state levels to address persistent compliance challenges.

As a major outcome of the meeting, a technical committee on the implementation and operationalisation of the Fund was formally inaugurated.