… 821 seizures, 179 premises shut in eight months

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed unwholesome products valued at approximately N22.73 billion, seized 821 products and secured 52 arrests in eight months as it intensified enforcement against unsafe and substandard regulated products.

The agency disclosed that it carried out 5,542 enforcement activities, including 213 raids, between January and August 2026, while 179 premises were shut and 221 sanctions imposed.

The figures formed part of major regulatory milestones presented by NAFDAC at the International Pharmaceutical Regulators Programme (IPRP) Management Committee Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, held from November 18 to 19, 2026.

The agency also reported progress in local pharmaceutical manufacturing, disclosing that more than 70 per cent of finished pharmaceutical products covered by its 5+5 policy and Ceiling 36 are now being manufactured in Nigeria.

The development is expected to reduce dependence on imported medicines and strengthen the country’s medicine security.

In its regulatory update, NAFDAC said it had sustained its World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3 status and was working towards attaining Maturity Level 4, the highest level of the WHO Global Benchmarking Tool.

It identified digital innovation as a critical component of the transition, citing the Integrated Regulatory Information Management System (IRIMS), Performance Management System (i-PMS), GMP Inspection (GMPi), Application and AI-assisted Technical Screening Tools (TST), and the revised Med Safety App.

The revised application is designed to strengthen the reporting of adverse drug reactions and substandard and falsified medical products.

NAFDAC also highlighted Nigeria’s growing influence in African pharmaceutical regulation, noting that it had emerged as a reference National Regulatory Authority, hosting regulatory authorities from Uganda, The Gambia, Mozambique and Côte d’Ivoire for technical capacity building and institutional benchmarking.

Another milestone was Nigeria’s ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Treaty, with the instruments of ratification deposited on October 25, 2026.

The agency said the achievements reflected the strategic leadership of its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, and ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, promote science-based regulation and deepen international regulatory cooperation.

NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health, strengthening Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry and positioning the country as a leading regulatory authority in Africa.