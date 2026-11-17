…Seizes branded bottles of Jack Daniel’s, Hennessy, Johnnie Walker

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed more than 50,000 empty branded alcoholic beverage bottles uncovered at Iyana Oba, Lagos State, in a major crackdown on the circulation of counterfeit alcoholic products.

The bottles, which allegedly were stockpiled for supply to counterfeiters, carried the labels of popular alcoholic beverage brands, including Jack Daniel’s, William Lawson’s, Johnnie Walker Red Label and Blue Label, Action Bitters, Lord’s Dry Gin and Hennessy.

NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement officers, who discovered the stockpile, also found raw ethanol stored in a drum at the location, raising concerns about possible illegal production and packaging of alcoholic beverages using the branded containers.

The agency said more than 50,000 assorted bottles were destroyed to prevent them from being recycled or reused in the production and distribution of counterfeit alcoholic products.

The discovery has renewed concerns over the activities of counterfeiters who exploit the popularity of established alcoholic beverage brands by using their original packaging to deceive unsuspecting consumers.

The practice poses serious public health risks, as consumers may unknowingly purchase and consume adulterated products whose contents, ingredients and production conditions cannot be verified.

NAFDAC warned against the trade, storage and use of branded packaging materials for counterfeiting, stressing the need for vigilance and cooperation from members of the public.

The agency also urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities involving the stockpiling, sale or distribution of branded bottles and other packaging materials to enable it to take appropriate enforcement action.

It reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and preventing counterfeit and unwholesome products from entering the Nigerian market.