By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and the United States Government have intensified efforts to accelerate Nigeria’s acquisition of AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, with the first deliveries expected in 2027.

The development followed the Fourth Programme Management Review Meeting between the NAF and a United States Government team, held from November 17 to 19, 2026, to assess progress, address implementation challenges and strengthen coordination towards the timely delivery of the aircraft.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, commended the US Government for its sustained commitment to strengthening defence cooperation with Nigeria.

He said the partnership remained critical to enhancing the country’s airpower capabilities and supporting ongoing military operations against insecurity and emerging security threats.

The review meeting, according to the NAF, reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to ensuring the successful implementation of the AH-1Z Viper acquisition programme.

The attack helicopters are expected to significantly strengthen the Nigerian Air Force’s combat capabilities, operational effectiveness and capacity to support joint military operations.

The acquisition forms part of Nigeria’s broader military modernisation efforts aimed at upgrading its aviation fleet and improving its response to evolving security challenges through strategic international defence partnerships.