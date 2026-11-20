By Solomon Nwoke
Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Rockets and Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Shooters yesterday booked semi-final places in the men’s category of the 2026 Ardova Handball Premier League after sending former champions Niger United and Tojemarine Academy crashing out in the quarter-finals at the NIS Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos.
NAF Rockets were in commanding form, beating Niger United 31-19 after establishing a 16-9 lead at half-time and maintaining their dominance in the second half.
COAS Shooters, on the other hand, survived a fierce challenge from Tojemarine Academy to secure a narrow 26-25 victory. Tojemarine led 14-11 at the break but surrendered their advantage as COAS Shooters fought back to claim the decisive win.
In the other men’s quarter-finals, Rima Strikers defeated Osun United 29-23, while defending champions Safety Shooters thrashed De Defenders 36-16 to complete the semi-final line-up.
In the women’s category, SOOF defeated Defender Babes 29-23, while Rima Queens overcame Rivers Queens 31-28 after taking an 18-10 first-half lead.
Former champions Plateau Peacocks also secured a semi-final berth with a 35-21 victory over Imo Grasshoppers, while defending champions Safety Babes underlined their title credentials with a commanding 51-25 demolition of Ekiti Queens after leading 23-14 at half-time.
Attention now shifts to the semi-finals, where the surviving teams will battle for places in the final as the race for the men’s and women’s titles gathers momentum.
November 21, 2026
NAF Rockets, COAS Shooters dump former champions in Ardova Handball League
By Solomon Nwoke
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