By Solomon Nwoke

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Rockets and Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) Shooters yesterday booked semi-final places in the men’s category of the 2026 Ardova Handball Premier League after sending former champions Niger United and Tojemarine Academy crashing out in the quarter-finals at the NIS Indoor Sports Hall, Surulere, Lagos.

NAF Rockets were in commanding form, beating Niger United 31-19 after establishing a 16-9 lead at half-time and maintaining their dominance in the second half.

COAS Shooters, on the other hand, survived a fierce challenge from Tojemarine Academy to secure a narrow 26-25 victory. Tojemarine led 14-11 at the break but surrendered their advantage as COAS Shooters fought back to claim the decisive win.

In the other men’s quarter-finals, Rima Strikers defeated Osun United 29-23, while defending champions Safety Shooters thrashed De Defenders 36-16 to complete the semi-final line-up.

In the women’s category, SOOF defeated Defender Babes 29-23, while Rima Queens overcame Rivers Queens 31-28 after taking an 18-10 first-half lead.

Former champions Plateau Peacocks also secured a semi-final berth with a 35-21 victory over Imo Grasshoppers, while defending champions Safety Babes underlined their title credentials with a commanding 51-25 demolition of Ekiti Queens after leading 23-14 at half-time.

Attention now shifts to the semi-finals, where the surviving teams will battle for places in the final as the race for the men’s and women’s titles gathers momentum.