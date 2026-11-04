N70,000 for workers’ real relief or just a drop in the ocean?



The proposed ₦70,000 transport allowance has sparked conversations about whether the intervention will offer meaningful relief or barely make a difference. For many workers who spend a significant portion of their salaries commuting to and from work, the allowance could provide some breathing room.

But will ₦70,000 be enough to cushion the impact of rising transport fares, especially for those who travel long distances daily? Or is it merely a drop in the ocean when measured against the cost of living?