N50m Controversy: City Boy Movement defends Oyo suspensions

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State chapter of the City Boy Movement has defended its decision to suspend some former executive members over alleged anti-party activities, while explaining how it disbursed the N50 million mobilisation support received from its patron, Seyi Tinubu.

The organisation said the money was provided to strengthen its grassroots mobilisation structures and support youth development initiatives across the state, dismissing allegations of financial and political manoeuvring surrounding the fund.

Giving an account of the disbursement, the Movement said its Director, Femi Onireti, convened a meeting of coordinators from the 33 local government areas of Oyo State following the receipt of the financial support.

At the meeting, it said, each of the 33 local government coordinators received N1 million to facilitate political engagement and grassroots activities in their respective areas.

The organisation explained that the arrangement was designed to ensure that the funds translated into tangible mobilisation activities across the state rather than being concentrated in the hands of a few individuals.

“The N50 million was provided to strengthen our grassroots structures and facilitate mobilisation across Oyo State. It was never intended for personal interests, private enrichment or political manipulation.

“Our objective was to ensure that our coordinators had the necessary resources to carry out their responsibilities,” the organisation said.

However, the explanation came amid allegations involving the Special Assistant to the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Titi Gbadamosi, whom the Movement accused of seeking to benefit from the mobilisation fund and allegedly engaging in behind-the-scenes efforts to undermine the existing leadership.

The organisation insisted that the resources were meant to advance the collective objectives of the Movement and not to satisfy the interests or political ambitions of individuals.

On the suspension of some former executive members, including Abiola Oyeyemi and Adetoyese Ishola, the Movement said the action followed alleged anti-party activities and conduct it considered inimical to its political objectives.

It expressed displeasure over their alleged social media activities and public comments, which it claimed contradicted the interests of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate.

Defending the disciplinary action, the organisation said leadership positions came with obligations of loyalty, discipline and commitment to the political direction of the Movement, adding that no individual should be allowed to undermine its collective interests.

“The suspension was not a personal vendetta or a decision motivated by financial considerations. It was a disciplinary measure taken in the interest of the organisation.

“Anyone occupying a leadership position must demonstrate consistency, discipline and commitment to the political objectives we collectively subscribe to,” it stated.

Beyond the N50 million mobilisation controversy, the Movement said its activities extended to youth empowerment, particularly through technology and digital skills development programmes designed to improve the employability of young people and prepare them for opportunities in the digital economy.

It maintained that its intervention programmes were not restricted to electioneering and political campaigns, stressing that empowering young people economically and equipping them with relevant skills remained part of its broader vision.

“Our commitment goes beyond politics and elections. We are interested in the future of our young people, particularly in equipping them with digital skills and creating opportunities for economic advancement. Youth development must remain central to our engagement,” it added.

Reaffirming its allegiance to President Bola Tinubu, the APC and the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Oyo City Boy Movement pledged to sustain its grassroots mobilisation efforts and strengthen the party’s political structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It urged members and supporters not to allow internal disagreements, leadership disputes or controversies to distract them from its objective of building a formidable political movement across Oyo State.

The organisation reiterated that unity, discipline and effective grassroots mobilisation remained critical to advancing its political agenda and securing support for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.