N10m reward to motivate FCT councillors, not vote buying — APC chair defends Wike

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Nentawe Yilwatda, has defended the N10 million reward promised by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to councillors who deliver their wards for President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, Yilwatda said the money was intended to motivate councillors and would be paid after the election, once the result had been established.

“He was speaking to the FCT councillors in the forum, and I’m sure it’s addressing something about 62 or 60-something councillors in the FCT,” he said.

Asked whether the offer amounted to voter inducement, Yilwatda rejected the suggestion, arguing that political parties routinely provide funds for mobilisation.

“Which political party doesn’t release money for mobilisation? Which political party? So, tell me one. No, it’s not for votes. The same reward for you to deliver Tinubu in your ward,” he said.

Yilwatda compared the offer to rewarding students for academic achievement but maintained that the timing of the payment was significant.

“The money is not given before the election. It doesn’t matter? No, it matters. It matters because if the money is given after the election has been concluded and the winner has been declared and there’s nothing at stake again—if the court has proven and all the legal rules have been followed—that you legally deliver your ward by giving you N10 million,” he said.

Asked again whether he considered the offer of vote buying, Yilwatda replied authoritatively: “Never.”

Wike made the pledge at a political meeting in Kwali Area Council, promising N10 million to each councillor who delivers their ward for Tinubu and the APC in 2027.

Asked whether the APC would return Godswill Akpabio as Senate President if he wins re-election, Yilwatda said the decision would rest with senators.

“Let’s wait for the election first. I don’t have anybody in mind. The Senate will determine who they want to make the Senate President,” he said.

On reports of electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, Yilwatda said he sympathised with anyone injured and said the APC supported free and fair elections.

“If anybody is injured by anybody across the country, I’m sure it shouldn’t be by APC supporters. I pity anybody who is being injured, and I sympathise with them. Our party stands for free and fair elections,” he said.