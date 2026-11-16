N100m damages: Appeal Court reserves SERAP’s case for judgment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – A special panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday reserved its judgment on two separate appeals seeking to set aside a verdict that ordered the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to pay N100 million in damages for defaming two Department of State Services (DSS) officials.

The three-member panel, led by Justice Danlami Senchi, reserved the matter for judgment after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

The two appeals, marked CA/ABJ/CV/1114/2026 and CA/ABJ/CV/1105/2026, were filed by SERAP and its Deputy Director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, respectively.

While the appellants, represented by Mr. Paul Mgbenwa and Mr. Oluwatosin Adesioye, prayed for the appeals to be upheld and the High Court’s order set aside, the respondents’ legal team, led by Mr. Akinolu Kehinde, SAN, sought the dismissal of the appeals for want of merit.

The Justice Senchi-led panel said it would communicate the judgment date to the parties.

It will be recalled that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in a judgment delivered on May 5, awarded damages against SERAP and Mr. Oluwadare, who were sued as the 1st and 2nd defendants.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that he was satisfied that the non-governmental organisation had, on September 9, 2024, tarnished the reputations of two DSS personnel, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, when it falsely alleged that they had invaded its office in Abuja.

The court held that the defendants had unjustly defamed the operatives when they published on SERAP’s website and X (formerly Twitter) handle that the operatives had invaded the office and harassed a staff member.

According to the court, the publication was in bad taste.

Therefore, in addition to the N100m damages, the court ordered SERAP to tender public apologies to the defamed DSS operatives in two national newspapers, on two television stations and on its website.

It also ordered the defendants to pay the two operatives N1m to cover the cost of the litigation, as well as 10 per cent annual interest on the judgment sum until it is fully liquidated.

The judgment followed Suit No. CV/4547/2024, which the two operatives filed before the court to challenge what they regarded as SERAP’s false claim, which had negatively affected both their reputations and the corporate image of the DSS.

The appellants are asking the court to set aside the judgment in its entirety, insisting that the trial judge erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice against them.

In processes filed through its lawyers, led by Mr. Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, SERAP anchored its appeal on 24 grounds.

It raised questions concerning the essential elements of defamation, the evidential burden of establishing identification, the competence of the evidence relied upon by the trial court, and the protection of freedom of expression and public-interest advocacy.

“The central issue in this appeal is whether the respondents established by credible evidence that the publications complained of referred to them. The publications did not name the respondents, and the descriptions relied upon were general physical descriptions which did not, without more, identify the particular individuals who brought the action.

“The alleged suspension of the 1st and 2nd Respondents was likewise not supported by independent documentary evidence. The award against SERAP was therefore not only excessive but also arbitrary and ought to be set aside.

“The award of liability cannot stand where the essential findings on falsity and justification were not supported by the evidence. We respectfully submit that the finding of liability and consequential award of damages cannot stand once the findings upon which they were founded are shown to be erroneous.

“Where a claimant is not expressly named in a publication, the burden remains on the claimant to establish by evidence the circumstances from which a reasonable reader would understand the publication to refer specifically to that claimant. That essential link was not established in this case.

“Neither publication identified the respondents by name, rank, designation, office or photograph. The descriptions relied upon were physical descriptions which, on the evidence before the trial court, were not unique to the respondents.

“The respondents pleaded that members of the public and persons within the SSS understood the publications to refer to them, but no member of the public was called to testify that they had read the publications and understood them to refer to the respondents.

“No independent witness was called to establish the alleged identification, while the social-media reactions relied upon by the respondents were not tendered in evidence.

“The law is settled that the words complained of in an action for defamation must be considered from the standpoint of the ordinary reasonable reader. The question is whether a reasonable person reading the publication would associate the words complained of with the claimant.

“The significance of this principle in the present appeal is considerable. The two SSS/DSS officers were not named in either publication. Their case therefore depended upon establishing by evidence the factual circumstances connecting the descriptions contained in the publications to their particular identities.

“The trial court consequently supplied the missing identifying link by relying, among other things, on its own observation of the physical appearance of the respondents in court.

“The trial court could not properly supply by its own observation the essential identifying link which the respondents were required to establish by evidence.

“The issue was whether the publications identified the respondents when they were published, not whether the respondents happened to fit the descriptions when they appeared before the court,” SERAP argued.