My subjects are very loyal — HRM Albert Akpomudje (SAN), the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom

By Akpokona Omafuaire

The Ohworode of Olomu, HRM Albert Akpomudje, SAN, FCIArb, Eyavwien-Alaka I, is marking his first year coronation anniversary. In this interview, Akpomuje bares his mind on his experience as a traditional ruler, Chairman, Body of Benchers and a practising lawyer. Excerpts:

Your Majesty, it’s been one year since you ascended the throne. What has been your experience as the traditional ruler of ancient Olomu Kingdom?



Well, I must say it’s been a very exciting one year. First of all, I must commend my subjects on the fact that since after the coronation on the 15th of November, 2025, they have been very, very loyal. After the coronation I decided to go round the 15 communities under Olomu Kingdom, and the excitement of the people during the time gave me a very positive and commendable impression of the people; it was like they were seeing their king for the first time visiting their communities, which had not happened before. They did everything to make the occasion memorable. That encouraged me to say I have loyal subjects in Olomu Kingdom.

How have you been coping with your legal practice and also continuing your role as the Chairman of Body of Benchers?



Well, it’s not been easy. But I want to thank God who has given me the strength and good health to be able to manage three things or four together. One, I still go to my office to do what I’m used to. What I don’t do frequently now is maybe going to court, but I’m on ground. I’m still in charge of the office, and I have very able juniors. Then, of course, the Body of Benchers, I have to be on ground in Abuja for meetings and so many other things and then you have to come back to the traditional set up. But I want to thank God that I’ve been coping well. It is exciting. I know that it is not too easy. It’s not something you can say it’s exhausting, but, at the same time, I’m enjoying it because these are three different things which I have to cope with. But I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve coped very well with the Body of Benchers to the extent that I have been dining with students in almost all the campuses. I go to the campus to dine with them, the statutory dining terms, and at the home front I am on ground, so I’m not lacking in anything.

One year down the lane, do you regret your decision to accept being the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom?



I can never regret it. I think it is God’s divine arrangements you know, it is God’s favour on me; even though it’s not something I thought of before in my life. And the reason why I’m enjoying it is that I’m having cooperation from my people. So far, there are no issues. I don’t have issues with them. They rely on me. They respect me, and they do everything to show to me that they are ready to do anything as far as the kingdom is concerned, once it comes from me.



Well, I think from the beginning that was a major obstacle. My second-in-command, who is supposed to be the Otota, there were disputes about who was to occupy the position, and they were in court. We did all we could to try and have an amicable settlement, but we thank God that not too long ago the matters were withdrawn, and we had to swear-in the Otota. So at least I have somebody who can deputize for me at any point in time, so I’m so happy that it was resolved. But we are still left with the issue of Akpile. We are doing our best to see that these matters are resolved amicably. We don’t want a situation where we go to court and a decision is taken. Only one party will be happy, but the way we are going about it, we want to make full reconciliation, and we have a full complement of the principal traditional title holders in Olomu who will be helping me out to be able to rule our people effectively and peacefully.

What has been your most challenging experiences?



The challenge is that people give us respect but they also expect so many things from us. Unfortunately, we don’t have the finances with which to execute some of the projects my people want in the kingdom. For example, we have the issue of telephone network. So when I’m there, it’s like I’m cut off from the rest of the world. But we are doing everything possible to see that we get some of these service providers to come and put their masts so that we can be receiving signals to operate our phones. Then also the herders’ issue is another one. Our people are suffering from the destruction of their crops, their farm produce; they think that we shouldn’t allow open grazing in the kingdom. The law is there, but the problem is that it’s not easy to implement. A cow destroys your crops, are you going to arrest a cow? It’s not something that you can get the police to do. And then, of course, those who take them round, they are just workers, you don’t have their identity. If you go and arrest them, you get no result. So that’s a problem I want to tackle with the government. Let us know the owners of these cattle, so that when there is destruction of crops, the victims should be compensated. Good compensation that you know will assuage whatever has been destroyed in their farms. That’s a major problem. Then we also have parts of our roads giving way. And most importantly, we need a good hospital in Olomu, a full-fledged hospital, and, of course, a higher institution that will bring development to the area. These are some of the things we need. Once we are able to put them in place, we don’t want our people to be traveling so far before they attend to their health problems. So these are the problems we have. But we want to see how we can persuade government to at least put some things in place to make the people feel that there’s a government looking after their interest.

Lastly, can what has been your relationship with the state government since emerging as a traditional ruler?



Well, our relationship has been fine. I was appointed a member of the Delta States Traditional Council just a few weeks after I got the staff of office, and the governor has been to a very large extent shown a good interest in our kingdom. Once in a while we talk, but I’m proposing to pay a courtesy call on him with my people, where we can tell him, face-to-face, you know, the problems we want him to solve for us.