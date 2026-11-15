My relationship with Kogi Central goes beyond elections – Natasha



John Alechenu



Senator Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghanb has kickstarted her 2027 re-election campaign with a clear call to her constituents: vote, and be prepared to protect your votes.

Speaking with confidence about her re-election bid, the federal lawmaker said her relationship with the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District went beyond elections.

Her Media Aide, Sam Idoko, in a statement on Sunday, quoted her as telling thousands of supporters at a campaign event in Ihima:

“My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections. These are my people, my family and the very reason I remain committed to public service. I do not need an election season to remember where I come from.”

The campaign commenced in October with roadside receptions across Okene and adjoining areas before culminating in a major gathering at her residence in Obeiba, Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.

The motorcade passed through Itakpe, Kabba Junction, Ogaminana, the PDP Secretariat, Agassa Roundabout and Obehira. At every stop, residents and party faithful lined the route to welcome her.

In Ihima, thousands gathered and many stayed late into the night. More than 500 supporters travelled from Abuja to be there.

Her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, was beside her. Alhaji MJ Akpata Aliu was present. PDP candidates for the House of Representatives in Adavi/Okehi, Ajaokuta and Okene/Ogori-Magongo, and candidates for the State Assembly, also attended.

Natasha said, “What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time. I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together.”

In Ajaokuta and Geregu, she tied her second-term bid to her first-term record.

“I will not take the massive support I am enjoying from you for granted. Leadership comes with responsibility. We are campaigning on the strength of what we have achieved in the past and what I will do when given the opportunity again,” she said.

At Ajaokuta Ward, she urged support for all PDP candidates and listened to Fulani communities asking for solar streetlights, boreholes and school blocks. She assured them their concerns would receive attention.

“You must vote and defend your votes,” she said, urging constituents to watch the proper recording and uploading of results and the use of BVAS.

Across the five local government areas, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo, her campaign is built on work already done: water projects, solar streetlights, school devices, market infrastructure, digital connectivity and support for small businesses.

In Ajaokuta Steel City, she donated learning iPads to Comprehensive Secondary School. In Adavi, on November 2, she took smart devices and laptops to OCSS Oboroke, Adavi Model Secondary School, Adavi Eba, and Community Secondary School, Obangede.

In Okene, her interventions include free campus-wide internet at the Federal College of Education, Okene, and the rehabilitation and equipping of wards at Okene General Hospital.

In Okehi, she is pushing for the Federal Medical Centre, Ihima, through Senate Bill 521.

Her economic empowerment programme has given cash grants to small-business owners, from N100,000 to N5 million.