My mother wanted me married, not playing football – Flamingos captain

Flamingos captain, Harmony Chidi, has revealed how her mother initially opposed her ambition to become a professional footballer and wanted her to get married following the early death of her father.

The 17-year-old, who led Nigeria to a historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, said her grandmother and foster father played crucial roles in keeping her football dream alive despite the opposition.

Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 in Saturday’s final to become the first African country to win the competition.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin, Chidi said her mother was initially unwilling to allow her to pursue football after the death of her father, but her grandmother stood by her and encouraged her to continue.

“When I started football, my mother didn’t want me to play. My father died early, so my mother wanted me to get married. It was my grandmother who stood by me and pushed me to play football. Unfortunately, my grandmother is late,” she said.

The Bayelsa Queens striker also credited her foster father, Prince Chidi, owner of her grassroots team, Imo Strikers, for providing the encouragement and support she needed to pursue her ambition.

“It wasn’t easy until I met my foster father, Prince Chidi. He is the owner of my grassroots team, Imo Strikers, and he encourages me, making sure that I achieve my dream,” she added.

Chidi also recounted how a career-threatening injury nearly ended her football ambition and prevented her from featuring at the previous edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

She described the injury as the most difficult period of her career, saying the experience was made worse by the withdrawal of friends who had previously been around her.

“There is nothing that has been more difficult than my injury. It is an injury that has killed the dream of many players in Nigeria. All my friends deserted me and it was tough. I even thought of an alternative plan,” she recounted.

However, the teenager overcame the setback, returned to action and eventually captained Nigeria to its historic world title in Morocco.

Despite the milestone achievement, Chidi said she was determined to reach greater heights, naming Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Raphinha and Nigerian women’s football star Asisat Oshoala as players she admired and hoped to surpass.

“I have like five players that I want to be like: Victor Osimhen, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Raphinha and Asisat Oshoala. I want to be greater than them,” she said.